Menlo Park City School District students will learn from home when school starts

All elementary and middle school students in Menlo Park City School District will learn online from home to start the fall semester, the district board decided in a 4–1 vote at its meeting July 30.

District schools — Encinal, Laurel, Oak Knoll and Hillview Middle schools — will start the year with distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, the district said in a July 31 statement.

In its decision, the board said it intended to reassess the health data over the coming weeks and potentially would open schools with a hybrid schedule that alternates weeks of in-person teaching with at-home learning as early as Sept. 8.

“As the board deliberated its decision it kept the health and safety of MPCSD’s students, families, staff, and teachers at the forefront,” the district said. “The concerning health data showing rising cases in San Mateo County was an overarching reason the board made the decision to open in distance learning. Providing clarity and a stable planning runway for teachers and families was also a priority.”

Public comment at the board meeting included many parents who argued for returning students to campus as quickly as possible, citing concerns about academic and emotional wellbeing.