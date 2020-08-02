At Saturday's Wall of Moms rally in Palo Alto, I considered what it means when an American president gloats to see the mayor of an American city tear-gassed. It means that these stormtroops are not coming to protect us but to threaten us. Wasting resources in the time of a pandemic in order to send militarized troops into American cities over the objections of the mayor and the governor means something. It is a dress rehearsal for keeping Trump in power no matter what. Thousands of duly registered voters have been purged from the rolls, polling places have been removed to make it nearly impossible to vote, unfounded fears about the legitimacy of a mail-in vote are being inflamed. Now the equivalent of a private army shows how to stay in power even when you lose. If you have ever thought of participating in action, now is the time. All that is needed for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.

There is simply no need to spend hundreds of billions on a high-speed rail system when one can fly to Los Angeles in an hour for far less than a high-speed rail train ticket. No one knows if a tunnel can even be built through the fault-riddled Tehachapi Mountains, let alone what it would cost. Finally, high-speed rail would require huge annual subsidies due to low ridership.

According to a letter in The Almanac from two state senators ("Guest opinion: Recognize the progress of high-speed rail project," July 17), there is "progress" on the high-speed rail infrastructure project from Modesto to Bakersfield. They characterize the $20 billion spending as a test of the high-speed rail.

The Almanac accepts guest opinions of up to 600 words and letters to the editor of up to 300 words. Send signed op-eds and letters to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday, respectively. No form letters, please.

Letters to the editor: Federal agents in Portland, high-speed rail

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 2, 2020, 9:13 am

Now is the time to act At Saturday's Wall of Moms rally in Palo Alto, I considered what it means when an American president gloats to see the mayor of an American city tear-gassed. It means that these stormtroops are not coming to protect us but to threaten us. Wasting resources in the time of a pandemic in order to send militarized troops into American cities over the objections of the mayor and the governor means something. It is a dress rehearsal for keeping Trump in power no matter what. Thousands of duly registered voters have been purged from the rolls, polling places have been removed to make it nearly impossible to vote, unfounded fears about the legitimacy of a mail-in vote are being inflamed. Now the equivalent of a private army shows how to stay in power even when you lose. If you have ever thought of participating in action, now is the time. All that is needed for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. Gail Sredanovic Ashton Avenue, Menlo Park High-speed rail isn't high priority According to a letter in The Almanac from two state senators ("Guest opinion: Recognize the progress of high-speed rail project," July 17), there is "progress" on the high-speed rail infrastructure project from Modesto to Bakersfield. They characterize the $20 billion spending as a test of the high-speed rail. There is simply no need to spend hundreds of billions on a high-speed rail system when one can fly to Los Angeles in an hour for far less than a high-speed rail train ticket. No one knows if a tunnel can even be built through the fault-riddled Tehachapi Mountains, let alone what it would cost. Finally, high-speed rail would require huge annual subsidies due to low ridership. Other higher priority projects include spending on underperforming schools, increasing wildland fire protection, repairing our highways, resolving our water crisis, building high speed mass transit to get people to affordable housing, and addressing runaway public pension fund costs. Ed Kahl Woodside Road, Woodside

The Almanac accepts guest opinions of up to 600 words and letters to the editor of up to 300 words. Send signed op-eds and letters to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday, respectively. No form letters, please.