News

Letters to the editor: Federal agents in Portland, high-speed rail

by Readers / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 2, 2020, 9:13 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Now is the time to act

At Saturday's Wall of Moms rally in Palo Alto, I considered what it means when an American president gloats to see the mayor of an American city tear-gassed. It means that these stormtroops are not coming to protect us but to threaten us. Wasting resources in the time of a pandemic in order to send militarized troops into American cities over the objections of the mayor and the governor means something. It is a dress rehearsal for keeping Trump in power no matter what. Thousands of duly registered voters have been purged from the rolls, polling places have been removed to make it nearly impossible to vote, unfounded fears about the legitimacy of a mail-in vote are being inflamed. Now the equivalent of a private army shows how to stay in power even when you lose. If you have ever thought of participating in action, now is the time. All that is needed for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.

Gail Sredanovic

Ashton Avenue, Menlo Park

High-speed rail isn't high priority

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

According to a letter in The Almanac from two state senators ("Guest opinion: Recognize the progress of high-speed rail project," July 17), there is "progress" on the high-speed rail infrastructure project from Modesto to Bakersfield. They characterize the $20 billion spending as a test of the high-speed rail.

There is simply no need to spend hundreds of billions on a high-speed rail system when one can fly to Los Angeles in an hour for far less than a high-speed rail train ticket. No one knows if a tunnel can even be built through the fault-riddled Tehachapi Mountains, let alone what it would cost. Finally, high-speed rail would require huge annual subsidies due to low ridership.

Other higher priority projects include spending on underperforming schools, increasing wildland fire protection, repairing our highways, resolving our water crisis, building high speed mass transit to get people to affordable housing, and addressing runaway public pension fund costs.

Ed Kahl

Woodside Road, Woodside

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

The Almanac accepts guest opinions of up to 600 words and letters to the editor of up to 300 words. Send signed op-eds and letters to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday, respectively. No form letters, please.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Letters to the editor: Federal agents in Portland, high-speed rail

by Readers / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 2, 2020, 9:13 am

Now is the time to act

At Saturday's Wall of Moms rally in Palo Alto, I considered what it means when an American president gloats to see the mayor of an American city tear-gassed. It means that these stormtroops are not coming to protect us but to threaten us. Wasting resources in the time of a pandemic in order to send militarized troops into American cities over the objections of the mayor and the governor means something. It is a dress rehearsal for keeping Trump in power no matter what. Thousands of duly registered voters have been purged from the rolls, polling places have been removed to make it nearly impossible to vote, unfounded fears about the legitimacy of a mail-in vote are being inflamed. Now the equivalent of a private army shows how to stay in power even when you lose. If you have ever thought of participating in action, now is the time. All that is needed for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.

Gail Sredanovic

Ashton Avenue, Menlo Park

High-speed rail isn't high priority

According to a letter in The Almanac from two state senators ("Guest opinion: Recognize the progress of high-speed rail project," July 17), there is "progress" on the high-speed rail infrastructure project from Modesto to Bakersfield. They characterize the $20 billion spending as a test of the high-speed rail.

There is simply no need to spend hundreds of billions on a high-speed rail system when one can fly to Los Angeles in an hour for far less than a high-speed rail train ticket. No one knows if a tunnel can even be built through the fault-riddled Tehachapi Mountains, let alone what it would cost. Finally, high-speed rail would require huge annual subsidies due to low ridership.

Other higher priority projects include spending on underperforming schools, increasing wildland fire protection, repairing our highways, resolving our water crisis, building high speed mass transit to get people to affordable housing, and addressing runaway public pension fund costs.

Ed Kahl

Woodside Road, Woodside

The Almanac accepts guest opinions of up to 600 words and letters to the editor of up to 300 words. Send signed op-eds and letters to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday, respectively. No form letters, please.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.