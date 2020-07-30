Menlo Park names interim police chief: David Spiller, retired Pleasanton PD chief

Retired Pleasanton police chief David Spiller will take over as Menlo Park interim police chief on Friday, July 31. He replaces police Chief Dave Bertini, who announced his departure during a June City Council discussion on police reform.

City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson announced the hire Thursday morning, July 30, which is Bertini's last day on the job.

"Chief Spiller has led a distinguished law enforcement career and is known for cultivating a spirit of cooperation and community building between his officers and residents," Jerome-Robinson said in a press release. "I’m fully confident in Chief Spiller’s ability to lead the department professionally and with the utmost integrity, transparency and commitment through this time of transition.”

Spiller began his law enforcement career with the city of San Diego's police department, then worked for 11 years with the Mountain View Police Department, according to Jerome-Robinson. In 2002, he joined the Pleasanton Police Department and became police chief in 2011, retiring in November.

After retiring from Pleasanton, he worked with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Internal Affairs as a member of the organization’s Deadly Force Review Board.