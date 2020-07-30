News

Menlo Park names interim police chief: David Spiller, retired Pleasanton PD chief

Spiller starts Friday, July 31

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 30, 2020, 10:44 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Retired Pleasanton police chief David Spiller will take over as Menlo Park interim police chief on Friday, July 31. He replaces police Chief Dave Bertini, who announced his departure during a June City Council discussion on police reform.

David Spiller, recently retired Pleasanton police chief, takes over as Menlo Park's interim police chief July 31. Courtesy Pleasanton Police Department.

City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson announced the hire Thursday morning, July 30, which is Bertini's last day on the job.

"Chief Spiller has led a distinguished law enforcement career and is known for cultivating a spirit of cooperation and community building between his officers and residents," Jerome-Robinson said in a press release. "I’m fully confident in Chief Spiller’s ability to lead the department professionally and with the utmost integrity, transparency and commitment through this time of transition.”

Spiller began his law enforcement career with the city of San Diego's police department, then worked for 11 years with the Mountain View Police Department, according to Jerome-Robinson. In 2002, he joined the Pleasanton Police Department and became police chief in 2011, retiring in November.

After retiring from Pleasanton, he worked with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Internal Affairs as a member of the organization’s Deadly Force Review Board.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

"I have spent my entire adult life in public service and I look forward to continuing to serve," Spiller said in a press release.

Spiller's educational background includes an associate degree in administration of justice from De Anza College, a bachelor's degree in organizational behavior from the University of San Francisco and a master's degree in public sector leadership from Saint Mary's College, according to the city's press release. He is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police through the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) and of California’s Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Command College.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Menlo Park names interim police chief: David Spiller, retired Pleasanton PD chief

Spiller starts Friday, July 31

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 30, 2020, 10:44 am

Retired Pleasanton police chief David Spiller will take over as Menlo Park interim police chief on Friday, July 31. He replaces police Chief Dave Bertini, who announced his departure during a June City Council discussion on police reform.

City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson announced the hire Thursday morning, July 30, which is Bertini's last day on the job.

"Chief Spiller has led a distinguished law enforcement career and is known for cultivating a spirit of cooperation and community building between his officers and residents," Jerome-Robinson said in a press release. "I’m fully confident in Chief Spiller’s ability to lead the department professionally and with the utmost integrity, transparency and commitment through this time of transition.”

Spiller began his law enforcement career with the city of San Diego's police department, then worked for 11 years with the Mountain View Police Department, according to Jerome-Robinson. In 2002, he joined the Pleasanton Police Department and became police chief in 2011, retiring in November.

After retiring from Pleasanton, he worked with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Internal Affairs as a member of the organization’s Deadly Force Review Board.

"I have spent my entire adult life in public service and I look forward to continuing to serve," Spiller said in a press release.

Spiller's educational background includes an associate degree in administration of justice from De Anza College, a bachelor's degree in organizational behavior from the University of San Francisco and a master's degree in public sector leadership from Saint Mary's College, according to the city's press release. He is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police through the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) and of California’s Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Command College.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.