Bug bombs blamed for house fire in Menlo Park

A home on the 1300 block of Madera Avenue in Menlo Park caught fire when gases from bug bombs were ignited by a water heater pilot light in the garage, Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman said Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:01 p.m. on July 28, four minutes after a neighbor had spotted smoke coming from the single-story home and called 911.

The crew, lead by Captain Tony Eggimann, contained the blaze by 12:10 p.m. and inspected the smoke-filled house, finding numerous bug fogging canisters throughout.

Residents weren't home when the fire started, Schapelhouman said. Damage costs are estimated at $175,000 in structural damage and an additional $30,000 in property loss.

Shortly after the fire was extinguished, Fire Marshal Jon Johnston determined that the cause of the fire was accidental. A hot water heater pilot flame appeared to be the ignition source for the activated bug fogging canisters, which the department says were clearly marked as “highly flammable."