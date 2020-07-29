Election briefs: Candidate filing period opens, fire board incumbents running for reelection

The fire district serves Menlo Park, Atherton and East Palo Alto, as well as nearby unincorporated communities such as North Fair Oaks and Stanford Weekend Acres.

Candidate filing period open for November election

San Mateo County residents who are looking to run for office have less than two weeks to submit all required paperwork.

The county's filing period for the November election opened July 13. If an incumbent doesn't run for reelection, the filing deadline for non-incumbents will be extended until 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 to file paperwork with the county Elections Office, although city candidates need to file with their city clerk's office and should check their business hours.

Due to COVID-19 and the shelter-in-place order, the state has issued guidelines allowing counties to send and receive candidate filing documents electronically. While the county Elections Office still offers in-person filing, electronic filing is strongly encouraged.

To file electronically, candidates need to fill out a registration form, which can be downloaded from the county's website at smcacre.org or requested by phone or email. Upon receiving the written request and confirming the candidate's eligibility, the county will email all filing forms out in a fillable PDF format.

Staff can assist candidates with filling out each form by phone or online videoconferencing, according to the county. Any documents requiring an oath by candidates can be done via videoconferencing, but not by phone.

In addition to electronically signing and emailing forms back to the Elections Office, candidates must print and sign each completed form and mail them or drop them off at the Registration & Elections Division. If the county doesn't receive completed documents with original signatures by the filing deadline, the candidate will not be considered qualified, and their name won't appear on the ballot.

Those who still want to visit the Elections Office are asked to make an appointment. Visitors must wear a mask and practice social distancing, according to the Elections Office.

For more candidate or election information, visit the Elections Office website, or call (650) 312-5222.