Atherton: Upcoming meetings to discuss 'saturation level' traffic

The Town of Atherton is inviting members of the public to weigh in on neighborhood traffic management issues at two virtual "listening sessions" scheduled for Aug. 6 and 13.
Potential topics that may come up include traffic congestion, speeding, traffic calming measures, bicycling, walkability, and any other traffic-related matters that community members may want to address, said Director of Public Works Robert Ovadia.
Ovadia said that the town wants to hear residents' concerns as a first step toward making changes to traffic management. The town is currently working with transportation firm TJKM Consultants.
In April 2019, TJKM presented a traffic study to the Atherton Town Council, saying that the town's traffic had reached "saturation level."
Prior to the upcoming Aug. 6 and 13 meetings, which will run via Zoom at 6 p.m. for both, residents can give input about traffic issues via the Atherton Neighborhood Traffic Management Action Plan website. The site provides both a resident traffic survey and an interactive map on which users can draw lines in areas they feel have traffic problems.
Ovadia said the town is encouraging those who want to participate in the meetings to RSVP ahead of time so they can anticipate the amount of interest. For now, the link to the Zoom meeting will be sent directly to those who RSVP, he said.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.