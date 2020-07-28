Wednesday: Caltrain holding public meeting on closure of Atherton train station

Caltrain will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed closure of Atherton's 108-year-old train station at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. Members of the public can access the meeting online via Zoom.

The Atherton station has had steadily decreasing ridership for some years, Caltrain officials said in their statement announcing the meeting.

"Prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Atherton Caltrain Station only received limited weekend-only service every 90 minutes with an average of 114 passengers per weekend day. Weekday service to the station was cut in 2005 due to low demand," the rail service said.

Integrating the Atherton station into the rail service's electrification project would be difficult given the station's limitations only one train can board at a time. "If the station remains, an upgrade of substantial cost would be necessary to prevent disruption of the expanded service that will come with the electrification of the corridor," the statement said.

In January, the town of Atherton struck a tentative agreement with Caltrain to close the station, subject to a memorandum of understanding (MOU).