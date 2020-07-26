Letters to the editor: Proposition 15, protecting salt ponds, women in office

Trump has also made it easier for corporations to kill the shorebirds that nest at the salt ponds by diluting the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. And Trump has further narrowed the Clean Water Act to eliminate additional bodies of water. California responded last week with a state law enshrining protection for migratory birds and a new state regulation setting definitions that expand protection to smaller wetlands and seasonal waterways.

One of the worst companies in the world for human rights violations and environmental degradation wants to build a small city the size of Belmont in the Bay. The Trump administration brought back an environmentally destructive project by dumping the salt pond Baylands out of the Clean Water Act.

Remember, Margaret Thatcher famously said "If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman."

A local volunteer nonpartisan organization called WIRE for Women helps elect and appoint women to local offices. This pipeline of women will help "get things done" when given a chance to sit at the tables where decisions are made.

There has been much coverage of the fact that many more women are running for office than in years past both here in Silicon Valley and the country at large. I'd like to comment on why it is important that women have a seat at all levels of government. It is not that women are better than men. It is because women govern differently than men. Studies show that women are more collaborative, less partisan and more goal-oriented than men. In other words, women "get things done." In today's world where the word "government" is often synonymous with "gridlock," this is important.

The Schools & Communities First initiative, now Proposition 15 on the November ballot, garnered a record 1.7 million signatures of support. It would close corporate property tax loopholes to bring back $12 billion locally for our schools, essential workers, and critical local services while protecting homeowners and renters, small businesses, and agriculture. What's more, research has shown that only 10% of the biggest, wealthiest commercial and industrial properties would generate 92% of the new revenue — meaning a fraction of top corporations would finally pay their fair share.

We have some tough times ahead of us, and we're going to need reasonable solutions to claw our way out of this crisis.

We're all getting tested in ways nobody could've expected, and we're lucky to have Gov. Newsom and all those on the frontlines leading us through this crisis. But there's no sugarcoating it: Our schools, essential workers and local governments are facing unprecedented threats of budget cuts.

Letters to the editor: Proposition 15, protecting salt ponds, women in office