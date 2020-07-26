Letters to the editor: Proposition 15, protecting salt ponds, women in office

Please address sea level rise
One of the worst companies in the world for human rights violations and environmental degradation wants to build a small city the size of Belmont in the Bay. The Trump administration brought back an environmentally destructive project by dumping the salt pond Baylands out of the Clean Water Act.
Trump has also made it easier for corporations to kill the shorebirds that nest at the salt ponds by diluting the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. And Trump has further narrowed the Clean Water Act to eliminate additional bodies of water. California responded last week with a state law enshrining protection for migratory birds and a new state regulation setting definitions that expand protection to smaller wetlands and seasonal waterways.
Now we need local jurisdictions like Redwood City and Menlo Park to take similar charge of shoreline protection, including bird nesting habitat. Please save the salt ponds for open space.
Gladwyn d'Souza
Co-chair of the Conservation Committee, Sierra Club — Loma Prieta chapter
Yes on Prop. 15
We're all getting tested in ways nobody could've expected, and we're lucky to have Gov. Newsom and all those on the frontlines leading us through this crisis. But there's no sugarcoating it: Our schools, essential workers and local governments are facing unprecedented threats of budget cuts.
We have some tough times ahead of us, and we're going to need reasonable solutions to claw our way out of this crisis.
The Schools & Communities First initiative, now Proposition 15 on the November ballot, garnered a record 1.7 million signatures of support. It would close corporate property tax loopholes to bring back $12 billion locally for our schools, essential workers, and critical local services while protecting homeowners and renters, small businesses, and agriculture. What's more, research has shown that only 10% of the biggest, wealthiest commercial and industrial properties would generate 92% of the new revenue — meaning a fraction of top corporations would finally pay their fair share.
Simply put, we can't afford corporate tax loopholes at the expense of our schools and local services anymore.
Eva Orbuch
Senior community organizer, Innovate Public Schools
Women in office
There has been much coverage of the fact that many more women are running for office than in years past both here in Silicon Valley and the country at large. I'd like to comment on why it is important that women have a seat at all levels of government. It is not that women are better than men. It is because women govern differently than men. Studies show that women are more collaborative, less partisan and more goal-oriented than men. In other words, women "get things done." In today's world where the word "government" is often synonymous with "gridlock," this is important.
A local volunteer nonpartisan organization called WIRE for Women helps elect and appoint women to local offices. This pipeline of women will help "get things done" when given a chance to sit at the tables where decisions are made.
Remember, Margaret Thatcher famously said "If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman."
Carol Mayer Marshall
Founder and president emeritus, WIRE for Women
Claire Place, Menlo Park
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.