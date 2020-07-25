Minor injuries in solo-vehicle crash in Woodside Saturday

A vehicle heading north on Interstate 280 in Woodside crashed into the center divider Saturday afternoon, then careened across all northbound lanes before going over the right shoulder guardrail and down a 25-foot embankment, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. The CHP says that the vehicle came to rest on the embankment between Interstate 280 and Canada Road, which parallels the freeway.

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Stanford University Medical Center for treatment.

All northbound lanes of the freeway reopened.