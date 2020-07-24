Arts

TheatreWorks to livestream reading of 'Shakespeare in Vegas'

Broadway veterans star in Suzanne Bradbeer's Sin City comedy

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 24, 2020, 11:55 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Karen Ziemba performs in an online reading of Suzanne Bradbeer's "Shakespeare in Vegas," streamed by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley July 23-27. Courtesy TheatreWorks Sillicon Valley.

Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page will star in a digital reading of Suzanne Bradbeer's comedy "Shakespeare in Vegas," livestreamed by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (in collaboration with Vegas Theatre Company) July 23-27.

TheatreWorks' Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli, born and raised in Las Vegas, directs the production, which features the unlikely pairing of a Vegas impresario and a despondent New York actor teaming up to bring Shakespeare to the Las Vegas strip.

"Shakespeare in Vegas" will be the first show streamed for the New Works from Home program, part of the recently launched TheatreWorks from Home initiative, according to a press release from the organization.

The show can be viewed for free but donations in support of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley are encouraged.

New Works from Home will continue presenting online workshop readings of new works throughout the summer, including Laurel Ollsteins "Pandora." Other "From Home" offerings include We Are TheatreWorks, spotlighting members of the TheatreWorks team; TheatreWorks Unforgettables, featuring highlights of previous shows and interviews with artists; Learning from Home, educational offerings for youth; Invest in Our Works, which gives access to special content for supporters; Conversations on Craft, showcasing designers, painters, craftspeople, directors, music directors, choreographers, dressers and more; and Fun from Home (interactive games).

More information and access is available at TheatreWorks.

