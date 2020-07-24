Atherton: Civic center construction well underway

The next major step is deciding the details of two fountains, which the council accepted donations for at its meeting May 20, Hanneman said.

Interior and exterior walls were worked on, as well as electrical and HVAC installation. Work on the library's rammed earth wall took significant effort, Hannemen said.

"There's a lot of activity going on at both the library and city hall, and ancillary structures, so it's very, very exciting," he said.

Hanneman said that contractors S.J. Amoroso Construction completed significant steps on two of the project's major buildings — the new library and city hall — during the first half of July.

A live webcam of the construction being done on the new library can be viewed via the town's website.

In 2012, Atherton voters elected to replace the old buildings and pay for the new civic center with donations. In 2017, 61% of Atherton voters said in an advisory measure that money from the town's general fund could be used to help pay for the center.

The new center will have a council chambers, a library, and facilities for town administration, including the police department, the building department and public works. The town administration facilities will be mission-style buildings, and the library will be an angular modernist structure, according to renderings released by the town.

The civic center facilities will be open for some use by July 2021, with full project completion slated for that October, Hanneman said.

In a staff report , Hanneman provided the council with a range of design options for the fountains, one of which will be built off Fair Oaks Lane and the other in front of the library. After some discussion, the council decided that features and logistics of the fountains will be explored by a subcommittee made up of Mayor Rick DeGoila and Vice Mayor Elizabeth Lewis, along with two former members of the civic center's advisory team. The subcommittee will return to the council with recommendations at a later date.

