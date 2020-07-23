San Mateo County allocates $2 million to aid struggling child care facilities

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate $2 million in federal funding received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) to create a Child Care Relief Fund.

The $2 million represents about 1.5% of the $134 million the county received through the CARES Act.

The new fund will help child care providers that have been financially impacted by the pandemic, providing 25 grants for child care centers of up to $55,000 each and 65 grants for family child care homes of up to $10,000 each.

"The grant program will prioritize funding providers serving the most vulnerable San Mateo County residents, such as those who receive CalWorks subsidies or are located in the highest need zip codes,” said Dayna Chung, Executive Director of the Community Equity Collaborative, which will work with County staff to administer the fund.

Before the pandemic hit, about 104,712 San Mateo County residents used child care to enable full-time work, generating annual wages of $6.4 billion, according to a county staff report. Without child care, people will be forced to leave the workforce, which could result in a decrease in economic activity of up to $3.6 billion in lost wages, according to the report.