Art in the gardens: Woodside's Filoli estate to display work by 20 creatives

Art festivals can usually be found each summer on downtown streets and in city parks up and down the Midpeninsula, and they reliably draw big crowds — that, of course, means that this year, most festivals have already been canceled. But there's still a way to get a summer art fix, with the added benefit of a scenic setting, too: Filoli in Woodside is making the most of its sprawling gardens by hosting an art walk on July 25-26.

The historic estate's grounds offer plenty of space for social distancing, and then some, between booths where 20 Bay Area artists will share their creations.

Filoli's Art Walk highlights a variety of pieces for the home and garden, including prints, paintings, glass and ceramics, as well as wearable artworks such as jewelry, bags and other accessories. The event will also include works by Kristine Mays, whose graceful wire sculptures can also be seen in "Rich Soil," an exhibition of her pieces displayed throughout Filoli's grounds.

The art walk was also originally planned to include wine tasting, but that element has been canceled due to new state health restrictions. Food and drink will be available for purchase, with distanced spaces in Filoli's Woodland Garden Court offering a spot to relax.

Admission to Filoli is by advance reservation only (including for members). Reservations for the Art Walk can be made on Filoli's website for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on either July 25 or 26.