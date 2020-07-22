News

Woodside: Man arrested for DUI following fatal crash pleads not guilty

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 22, 2020, 7:05 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 27-year-old Campbell man is facing felony DUI charges following a fatal crash in Woodside on July 3. Courtesy CalFire.

A Campbell man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a fatal crash in Woodside earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Alex Seyedi, 27, appeared in court Monday via remote video from San Mateo County Jail. He turned himself in on July 7 after being released from Stanford Hospital following treatment of major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel.

The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. July 3 on Skyline Boulevard near Thomas Fogarty Winery in Woodside.

Seyedi was driving his friend, 27-year-old Campbell resident Woodrow Gibson, in a BMW 540i when he veered off the southbound side of the road at a right curve and hit a tree north of Clouds Rest lookout point, according to CHP Officer David LaRock. The car then rolled back into the southbound lane.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Seyedi was flown to Stanford Hospital with major injuries, LaRock said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The two had been at a party and left, presumably to get more alcohol, Gibson's fiancee told investigators. Seyedi was driving 80 to 90 miles per hour when he lost control, according to the DA's office.

Four hours after the crash, Seyedi's blood alcohol level was .10, according to the DA's office.

A private defender has been appointed for Seyedi, who remains in jail on felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the combined influence of an alcoholic beverage and drug and causing an injury, and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to jail records. Further information was not available before The Almanac's press deadline Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 31. Bail has been set at $250,000.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Woodside: Man arrested for DUI following fatal crash pleads not guilty

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 22, 2020, 7:05 pm

A Campbell man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a fatal crash in Woodside earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Alex Seyedi, 27, appeared in court Monday via remote video from San Mateo County Jail. He turned himself in on July 7 after being released from Stanford Hospital following treatment of major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel.

The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. July 3 on Skyline Boulevard near Thomas Fogarty Winery in Woodside.

Seyedi was driving his friend, 27-year-old Campbell resident Woodrow Gibson, in a BMW 540i when he veered off the southbound side of the road at a right curve and hit a tree north of Clouds Rest lookout point, according to CHP Officer David LaRock. The car then rolled back into the southbound lane.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Seyedi was flown to Stanford Hospital with major injuries, LaRock said.

The two had been at a party and left, presumably to get more alcohol, Gibson's fiancee told investigators. Seyedi was driving 80 to 90 miles per hour when he lost control, according to the DA's office.

Four hours after the crash, Seyedi's blood alcohol level was .10, according to the DA's office.

A private defender has been appointed for Seyedi, who remains in jail on felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the combined influence of an alcoholic beverage and drug and causing an injury, and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to jail records. Further information was not available before The Almanac's press deadline Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 31. Bail has been set at $250,000.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.