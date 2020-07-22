Woodside: Man arrested for DUI following fatal crash pleads not guilty

A Campbell man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a fatal crash in Woodside earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Alex Seyedi, 27, appeared in court Monday via remote video from San Mateo County Jail. He turned himself in on July 7 after being released from Stanford Hospital following treatment of major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel.

The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. July 3 on Skyline Boulevard near Thomas Fogarty Winery in Woodside.

Seyedi was driving his friend, 27-year-old Campbell resident Woodrow Gibson, in a BMW 540i when he veered off the southbound side of the road at a right curve and hit a tree north of Clouds Rest lookout point, according to CHP Officer David LaRock. The car then rolled back into the southbound lane.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Seyedi was flown to Stanford Hospital with major injuries, LaRock said.