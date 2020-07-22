Woodside: Man arrested for DUI following fatal crash pleads not guilty

A Campbell man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a fatal crash in Woodside earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
Alex Seyedi, 27, appeared in court Monday via remote video from San Mateo County Jail. He turned himself in on July 7 after being released from Stanford Hospital following treatment of major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Art Montiel.
The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. July 3 on Skyline Boulevard near Thomas Fogarty Winery in Woodside.
Seyedi was driving his friend, 27-year-old Campbell resident Woodrow Gibson, in a BMW 540i when he veered off the southbound side of the road at a right curve and hit a tree north of Clouds Rest lookout point, according to CHP Officer David LaRock. The car then rolled back into the southbound lane.
Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Seyedi was flown to Stanford Hospital with major injuries, LaRock said.
The two had been at a party and left, presumably to get more alcohol, Gibson's fiancee told investigators. Seyedi was driving 80 to 90 miles per hour when he lost control, according to the DA's office.
Four hours after the crash, Seyedi's blood alcohol level was .10, according to the DA's office.
A private defender has been appointed for Seyedi, who remains in jail on felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the combined influence of an alcoholic beverage and drug and causing an injury, and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to jail records. Further information was not available before The Almanac's press deadline Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 31. Bail has been set at $250,000.
