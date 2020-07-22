Meet Menlo Park's new City Council candidate: Chelsea Nguyen, a former refugee, military police trainee and theology student

She's experienced the gamut of circumstances that brought her from a refugee camp in Vietnam to being a homeowner and parent of three in Menlo Park, a city she's lived in for 40 years, she said.

She came to America from as a child refugee, then served in the military in the Middle East and attended military police training. She has been Buddhist and Christian, and got her graduate degree in theology from Oxford University.

Santa Monica has had rent control for many years. "It's an affluent neighborhood like ours and they are able to have rent control. I don't see how we can't have that," she said.

Now, her three adult children – a daughter and two sons who have served or are serving in the military – tell her that there's no way they'd be able to live in the community if their family didn't own their home.

"As an immigrant I have a different perspective than other people who are born and raised here," she said. "I know what it's like not to have anything. I know what it's like to lose everything and start new ... I know how hard it is to survive when you have very little," she said. "As a community we ought to know better."

When Nguyen first came to the U.S., with her parents and two siblings, the Menlo Park Presbyterian Church (now Menlo Church) sponsored her family. They lived in a small apartment in East Palo Alto and she attended Willow Oaks School.

While in the military, she said, she had several jobs, one of which was with the military police.

"What about the young people who just start out who don't live here (and) work here?" she asked. "I just think we ought to ... be better. We have to find a way to be better."

Her daughter, she said, is lucky, because she can live at home and walk to work. She, unlike her coworkers, doesn't get parking tickets for not moving her car frequently enough while on the job.

"If you work at Starbucks and make $15 an hour, like my daughter, you will never make enough to have a place to live," she said.

Nguyen joins a race for the District 3 seat that so far has two other contenders: Jennifer Wolosin , founder of Parents for Safe Routes, and Max Fennell , a pro Black triathlete and entrepreneur.

"I want to have a voice to speak for the ones who can't, who won't, or who are not able to speak for themselves," she said.

While a run for City Council would be her first campaign for public office, she's volunteered for a number of candidates, doing phone banking and registering voters. She also helps register new naturalized U.S. citizens to vote, has served on Palo Alto's Community Development Block Grant board and is the vice president of the San Mateo County Blue Star Moms chapter, which organizes care packages for troops and supports veterans, including those who are homeless, in Menlo Park.

Another policy priority would be transportation. She said she was recently in Phoenix helping with a campaign for a Democratic candidate and was impressed with the public transit there. She said she'd love to see a similar public transit option that allows for faster travel along El Camino Real in particular. "I think it's a pipe dream," she said, but is interested in other ideas to improve transportation in the Bay Area.

She said she favors a compassionate approach to law enforcement, and described a scene from Victor Hugo's novel "Les Miserables" in which a young man who stole some food went to jail. When he was released, he stole some silverware from a church, and when caught, the priest let him keep the silverware and forgave him. She said she took a lesson from that story: "For me, if you give compassion, you never know what kind of wonderful positive outcome could come back to you."

Nguyen said she'd be interested in focusing police reform on recruitment and hiring practices rather than training. She said she would also want to understand more about how policing is taking place, and whether, especially in Belle Haven, where many minority residents live, police officers are patrolling with a mindset of catching criminals or focusing on community safety more broadly.

At the military police academy, she said, she was taught that every suspect she would interact with is a trained killer. Yet despite working to enforce laws among people with far more combat training than the average civilian, she was always instructed to shoot to maim, never to kill.

Meet Menlo Park's new City Council candidate: Chelsea Nguyen, a former refugee, military police trainee and theology student

Nguyen to run for open District 3 seat against Jennifer Wolosin and Max Fennell