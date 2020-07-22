Guest opinion: Recognize the progress of high-speed rail project

What's not reported often is that this project is undertaking the largest environmental clearance effort in the country. The authority continues to make steady progress on this effort, with a schedule that shows they'll meet the federally mandated 2022 deadline.

Yet despite all the hand-wringing, the political infighting, the calls to cancel the project and redirect funds, progress marches steadily forward. The High-Speed Rail Authority is systematically and transparently working its way through full environmental clearance for the entire statewide system by the end of 2022 so that as continued funding becomes available, the state is ready to build.

Mega-infrastructure projects are hard. The bigger the project, the harder it gets. And California hasn't tackled an infrastructure project as big or as bold as high-speed rail since the building of our state highway system more than 50 years ago.

These days the Golden Gate Bridge is an iconic symbol of San Francisco. And it's hard to imagine what Bay Area traffic would look like without BART. Someday, high-speed rail will hold a similar place in California's economy and vitality.

Both sides of the aisle seem to agree that infrastructure projects are essential. Both sides agree that we need jobs. Yet somehow this infrastructure project, which is not only creating jobs but also connecting the major economic regions of our state — while tackling climate change, traffic and affordable housing — continues to remain controversial. The time is now to move forward on bringing this critical investment into reality.

This project is moving along, and contrary to recent reports, legislative oversight of the project has been consistent and ongoing. The state Senate and Assembly each appoint members to sit on the authority board and receive regular updates on the authority's plans and progress. The Legislature also holds final authority over release of bond funds, a major source of project funding.

Here in the Bay Area, thanks to $700 million of investment from the High-Speed Rail Authority, Caltrain is already working on its part of the project: electrifying the Peninsula corridor. Ultimately, Caltrain will share tracks with high-speed rail trains for the ride between San Francisco and Gilroy. The High-Speed Rail Authority is also collaborating with local agencies to bring trains to the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco and to reimagine the future of Diridon Station in San Jose.

Construction of the high-speed rail system is fully underway at 32 job sites across several counties along the first 119 miles of the system. This stretch will be the heart of the system and the testing ground for the nation's first electrified high-speed rail trains. As of this month, 4,000 men and women have been put to work on construction jobs in the Central Valley because of the high-speed rail project. Rather than joining the swollen ranks of unemployed Californians, these men and women are providing for themselves and their families and helping build California's future.

State Sen. Jim Beall (D-San Jose) represents the 15th Senate District and is chair of the Transportation Committee. State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) represents the 11th Senate District and is chair of the Housing Committee. CalMatters is a Sacramento-based nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. It works with more than 130 media partners throughout the state that have long, deep relationships with their local audiences, including The Almanac.

We can build things in California. It takes persistence, patience, political will, long-term vision and thoughtful public discourse. And it would help if we can all agree to drop the term "boondoggle" and start recognizing the progress that's happening right in our home state.

Guest opinion: Recognize the progress of high-speed rail project