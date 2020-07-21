Tonight: High school district board to discuss fall semester plans

The Sequoia Union High School District board will discuss fall semester reopening plans at a special school board meeting beginning at 5:15 p.m. tonight, July 21.

"The Superintendent and staff will update the Board on the latest developments of the district's COVID-19 Action Plan for Reopening Schools in the Fall, which incorporates state requirements, new legislation and evolving county health conditions," the meeting agenda reads.

The meeting follows a Friday announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom that public schools on the state's coronavirus watchlist cannot open campuses until they've been off the list for 14 days.

San Mateo County is the only Bay Area county that hasn't landed on the watchlist, but county Health Chief Louise Rogers said Friday that the county would "likely" be on it soon, given its case rate of 101.2 cases per 100,000 in the population (a 14-day rolling average).

Newsom also announced new safety criteria for schools, including face masks for staff and students in third grade and above, 6 feet of social distance "as practicable," and regular temperature and symptom checks.