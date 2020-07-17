Parents' community forum explores equality in education during pandemic

Over 200 San Mateo County community members tuned in to a virtual community forum Monday night with a single goal in mind: Ensure equal access to education for diverse populations living through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presented by Innovate Public Schools — a statewide nonprofit advocating for equity in education — the Zoom-broadcast event delved into wide-ranging equality issues in schools given the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus.
Moderator Nora Melendez led a panel of local leaders from the San Mateo County Office of Education — Superintendent Nancy Magee, board president Hector Camacho, and board members Ted Lempert and Joe Ross — in the evening's digital event which was called "Parents at the Table!"
Event billing described the community forum's raison d'etre: Already-behind student populations — such as minority, low-income or special needs — may be falling back further academically while having to learn from home during countywide school closures.
African American, Latino, Pacific Islander and low-income communities have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers said. "Students have already lost months of learning. Distance learning will continue this fall. It is our priority to ensure that these students do not fall irreparably behind."
COVID-19, which has already kept all San Mateo County students at home since mid-March, is keeping school districts on edge over the fate of the fall semester.
One presentation by district parents Leasina Tau and Ben Packer, cited a study by Portland-based research organization NWEA, which estimated that students could lose up to 50% of their learning in math during the school closures.
"During a normal summer, students from third to eighth grade typically lose 15% to 30% of the gains made in math... In the time of COVID-19, researchers concluded that students could lose up to 50% of the learning gains made in math, with fifth graders potentially returning to school almost a full year behind," Tau said.
When asked by a community member what his top priority is for schools opening in the fall, board member Joe Ross said, "What I want to see is a commitment to the highest quality of education for all students, regardless of whether it's online or in-person. I think we have to not give up because it's hard or unprecedented."
Melendez polled the audience and it was decided that participants wanted to hold a follow-up forum at a future date, yet to be determined. More information is at innovateschools.org.
