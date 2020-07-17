Parents' community forum explores equality in education during pandemic

Over 200 San Mateo County community members tuned in to a virtual community forum Monday night with a single goal in mind: Ensure equal access to education for diverse populations living through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presented by Innovate Public Schools — a statewide nonprofit advocating for equity in education — the Zoom-broadcast event delved into wide-ranging equality issues in schools given the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus.

Moderator Nora Melendez led a panel of local leaders from the San Mateo County Office of Education — Superintendent Nancy Magee, board president Hector Camacho, and board members Ted Lempert and Joe Ross — in the evening's digital event which was called "Parents at the Table!"

Event billing described the community forum's raison d'etre: Already-behind student populations — such as minority, low-income or special needs — may be falling back further academically while having to learn from home during countywide school closures.

African American, Latino, Pacific Islander and low-income communities have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers said. "Students have already lost months of learning. Distance learning will continue this fall. It is our priority to ensure that these students do not fall irreparably behind."