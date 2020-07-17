Community briefs

City plans to begin search for interim police chief

The city of Menlo Park is planning to recruit an interim police chief to replace Chief Dave Bertini, who made a surprise announcement in June that he planned to retire. City staff want whoever is recruited as the city's interim police chief to help study and implement police reforms that are being considered for the department.

Among them are to review the police department's use-of-force policies, conduct more frequent racial and cultural diversity trainings, have a consultant review the reforms, collect community input, analyze the use of mutual aid within and outside the Menlo Park Police Department, and consider reallocating the funds Facebook gives to the city for policing for other public safety purposes. One attendee at the council's July 14 meeting suggested the funds go instead toward the city's climate action plan.

In the long term, the city could also explore models for reallocating police resources toward social services, evaluate models to reorganize the police department as a public safety department, consider establishing an independent police advisory committee and consider ways to use budget funds to support racial, educational, housing, health and safety equity.

The council was set to also consider such policies and a number of additional reforms throughout the city to eliminate bias and promote racial equity at its meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 16.

$5 million for flood control

The city of Menlo Park received a $5 million grant from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to demolish the Chrysler Stormwater Pump Station near the Bay and replace it with three new pumps.