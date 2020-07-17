Citing spike in coronavirus cases, Ravenswood to start school year with full distance learning

Ravenswood joins a wave of districts that are deciding to keep students and staff at home for the start of the new school year, from the Redwood City School District, Mountain View Whisman School District and Mountain View-Los Altos High School District to the state's two largest districts, Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified. Palo Alto Unified has not changed its plan to reopen its elementary schools in August, though its teachers union called in an open letter this week for full distance learning.

"It's important that we try to bring our students in so we can have that relational, instructional experience. The framework from the county says that we reopen school when the curve flattens. The data is not telling us that," Sudaria said. "We don't feel comfortable opening school and exposing families and staff, our team, to harm."

A task force at the East Palo Alto district had been working for weeks on a different proposal: to have students attend school in person two days a week and learn from home the other three days. Conversations about the need to instead reopen with full distance learning started about a week and a half ago, Superintendent Gina Sudaria said in an interview, given the rise in local coronavirus cases — particularly in East Palo Alto.

The Ravenswood City school board backed unanimously on Thursday a plan to open schools in August remotely, with the hopes that students can return to campuses in a hybrid model later in the fall if public health conditions improve.

"This was a very hard decision and teachers were very torn about continuing distance learning or coming back to school," White said at the board meeting. "Our priority became the safety of the students and families and staff."

Teachers, however, were more reluctant to return. In a survey, only 15% said they were comfortable coming back to teach in person, according to Ronda White, president of the Ravenswood Teachers Association.

In a survey, 41% of Ravenswood parents said they preferred keeping their children at home until there is a vaccine, while 59% wanted a hybrid model. (276 parents responded to the survey representing about 340 students.) The task force also held virtual town halls and focus groups to solicit input.

"I'm glad to hear that we're not planning on doing distance learning for the whole semester … because I know families are burdened with being able to help their students in the way that they need," said President Ana Maria Pulido.

The reopening schools task force , made up of staff, parents, community partners and two trustees (Tamara Sobomehin and Sharifa Wilson), recommended that the district assess distance learning in September and phase in a hybrid model, if safe, in October. In the hybrid proposal, transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students would attend school four days a week while first- through eighth-graders would be divided into two stable cohorts to attend campuses two days a week on an alternating schedule.

For English language learners, teachers will provide small group English instruction. For students who arrived in the district from outside the U.S. in the last 12 months and are new to English, there will be extra language and literacy support.

Ravenswood's student population, with high percentages of English language learners, low-income students, special education students and foster and homeless youth, poses additional challenges for distance learning. San Mateo County has "directed all schools to prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable and unique students," the reopening plan states. "Based on the county's definitions, virtually every student in Ravenswood falls into one or more of their categories."

The district is thinking about how to help students learn better at home, including potentially providing "privacy shields" and noise-canceling headphones. Pulido suggested the district look into offering spaces on campuses for students who need a quiet space to work.

The district is "assuming that most students have at least some unfinished learning due to the disruption this past spring," and is planning how to evaluate and then address these gaps in the fall.

When school starts on Aug. 26, students will have daily, live interaction with teachers as well as asynchronous instruction. Attendance will be taken daily. Ravenswood will send every student classroom materials such as pencils, crayons, notebooks and art supplies. (The Ravenswood Education Foundation is currently running a supply drive to collect donated items for students .) Sudaria said they are considering having small parent-teacher conferences in person at the start of the school year so students and parents can meet their teachers in person before online learning begins.

While a committee recommended several ideas for new names, the board ultimately voted 4-1 to retain all of the school names. They and community members debated the merits and drawbacks of naming schools after people, the historical significance of school names and what names would best unite the merging school communities. Trustee Marielena Gaona Mendoza cast the sole dissenting vote against keeping the names as they are.

Under the lease agreement, the health-focused private school founded by pediatrician Priscilla Chan will pay $1.3 million in rent with a 2% annual escalation rate as well as make a $1 million unrestricted donation to Ravenswood to support the district's strategic plan. The Primary School and Ravenswood also will explore possible opportunities for collaboration, including social-emotional learning, parent education, health integration and mental health.

In other business Tuesday, the board approved a 10-year lease with The Primary School to take over the Brentwood Academy campus. The board decided in January to close Brentwood on Clark Avenue due to declining enrollment and merge it with Costaño School (as well as merge Willow Oaks and Belle Haven schools).

"Business is as usual around here," Pulido said. "At this rate, when are we ever going to be able to reopen? How do we partner with the city to make sure as a city we're being responsible and we're all working together to get to a place where we can reopen schools?"

Several board members expressed concern about East Palo Alto's rate of coronavirus cases and described a lack of adherence to social distancing, face coverings and other public health requirements in the community. They suggested partnering with the City Council to address this.

The district also plans to increase access to mental health support services for students, both in person and virtually, and help connect families to resources for housing, food, and mental health support. Staff will do home visits "if there is a need to help them navigate barriers to resources and/or services," the reopening plan reads.

Board members urged staff to focus on improving the distance learning experience from the spring and to think about how they can continue to support low-income, working families who will continue to need technology help, child care and other services with their children learning from home in the fall. They also asked about procedures — and liability for the district — if a student or staff member contracts the virus at school.

A small group of students with moderate to severe disabilities will attend school in person four days a week in a "bubble cohort" with a special education teacher and two or three teacher assistants. No other adults or students will come into the classroom or interact with the students in person at school, the district said — even speech and language specialists, physical therapists and occupational therapists will provide their services online.

Citing spike in coronavirus cases, Ravenswood to start school year with full distance learning

District hopes to be able to shift to hybrid model in October