Wednesday: “Talking to Your Kids About Race” virtual discussion

“The idea of the series is to educate parents, students and community members around talking with their kids — that’s the primary goal, is giving parents the skills and strategies they need to better communicate with their children,” she said. “And so it became very obvious this spring that the topic of race and racism was on everybody’s minds. So we really want to focus on that.”

Charlene Margot, Parent Education Series progenitor and host of Wednesday’s webinar, said that the impetus stemmed from the current discussions happening nationwide around race and equality .

The event will go over racially related topics for parents of both younger and older children — when and how to begin talking about race, allyship with diverse populations, early childhood and race, talking to mixed-race children about their experience, and more.

The hourlong free webinar, which parents can sign up for via Eventbrite under the title “Talking to Your Kids About Race,” will air live at noon on Wednesday, July 15.

- Julie Lythcott-Haims , a former dean at Stanford University and New York Times bestselling author of How to Raise an Adult and Real American: A Memoir.

The rest of the panel — described by event organizers as “a distinguished panel to address this question (of talking to kids about race), and to offer insights into an often difficult, fraught subject” — includes:

“I’d love to see white parents with school-aged children talk to their kids about race by, first, starting to talk about their own realities,” Graham wrote in the piece. “Tell your kids that structural racism is not their fault, but they benefit from it in countless ways. Their movements through life — through neighborhoods and boardrooms, through interactions with store clerks and law enforcement — will be free of the burdens and tensions that black people must swallow and endure daily.”

Margot said that further inspiration sprung out of an article by one of the panelists, Burlingame-based immunologist Kareem Graham, who published an op-ed titled “White parents, talk to your kids about race” in the San Francisco Chronicle June 9.

“I was a little shocked at the huge response … It shows we’ve really hit a chord in the community,” she said. “People from, believe it or not, as far away as Ireland have contacted me and signed up.”

As of Monday, Margot said that over 600 audience members have signed up to participate — far more than the usual draw for the organization’s web series.

The event may reach capacity, Margot said, but a recording will be available on the Parent Education Series YouTube channel after the event.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Wednesday: “Talking to Your Kids About Race” virtual discussion