Tonight: Virtual discussion on neighborhood racism in Menlo Park

A virtual discussion has been scheduled for tonight, July 9, at 7 p.m. in response to a Menlo Park mother's Nextdoor post.

The forum, organized by Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller, is called "Let's Talk About Racism: When Neighbors Racially Profile Neighbors," and will feature panelists Cecilia Taylor, Menlo Park mayor; Larry Moody, East Palo Alto City Council member; James Wade, assistant district attorney in San Mateo County; and Michelle Smedley, a resident of Menlo Park.

Smedley posted last week on Nextdoor that since February, people have twice called the police on her son, a biracial teen, and a diverse group of his friends. Others have told him told he doesn't "belong there" while in in his neighborhood, including in a local park, she said.

Access the Zoom link here.