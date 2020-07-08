Menlo Park: Fireworks suspected cause of detached garage fire on Fourth of July

Menlo Park Fire Protection District firefighters suspect that fireworks are to blame for a blaze in a detached garage backyard living space in Menlo Park on the Fourth of July.

The fire was reported at a detached garage behind a home in the 1300 block of Sevier Drive at 7:50 p.m, according to a press release issued Wednesday. The blaze was brought under control by 8:03 p.m.

Fire Marshal Jon Johnston noted that used and unused fireworks were all around the structure. Although the occupants asserted that fireworks were not a factor, no other cause could be found, and the origin of the fire appeared to be a small burn hole through the roof, according to the district.

The garage had been converted into a living space without permits, and one family member was displaced. The estimated structural loss was $30,000, with an additional $10,000 for contents.

Earlier in the week, Menlo firefighters treated a 20-year-old man in North Fair Oaks who suffered lacerations and burns to his face and hand after a glass bottle with illegal fireworks inside of it blew up in front of a building July 2, according to a press release from the district.