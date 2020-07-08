County dedicates $2 million for Immigrant Relief Fund

People who have not qualified for the state and federal coronavirus-related relief programs due to their immigration status now have a potential tool to access help.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday launched the San Mateo County Immigrant Relief Fund and voted unanimously to contribute $2 million in Measure K funds to it. Measure K funds come from a countywide half-cent sales tax.
The fund also has a $5 million contribution from local developer John Sobrato and $1.7 million from other private donors, according to a county statement.
The board also agreed that in a month they would discuss contributing additional funds for the program after hearing stories from a number of households in the county that have struggled to deal with rent costs as people have been unable to work due to pandemic-related closures or child care needs while schools are closed.
The economic downturn from the pandemic has hurt Hispanic women, immigrants, young adults and those with less education particularly hard, according to a June report from the Pew Research Center. During the pandemic, about 19% of foreign-born workers compared to 12% of U.S.-born workers have lost their jobs, according to the report, which cites U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics. Hispanic women saw the greatest employment decrease compared to white, Black and Asian groups of both sexes during the pandemic at 21%.
Individuals or families who share finances will be eligible to receive a target amount of assistance of $1,000 and a maximum of $2,000, according to county documents.
People are eligible for assistance if they didn't qualify for a federal coronavirus stimulus check, earned less than $99,000 or had a household income of less than $198,000 in 2019 and experienced an income disruption because of the pandemic.
To administer the program, the county is working with the San Francisco-based Mission Asset Fund, which will distribute the funds after identifying, screening and prioritizing recipients, and with the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County, which will help with referrals and aid with applications.
The plan is to distribute the funds as soon as possible and by the end of the year, according to the county's resolution.
Access more information and a pre-application questionnaire here.
