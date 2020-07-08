Community brief: Atherton seeking volunteers for Rail, Environmental Program committees

At its meeting on June 17, Atherton's city council appointed a variety of community members to its town commissions and committees. But the town is still seeking to fill open positions in the Rail Committee and Environmental Programs Committee, according to Anthony Suber, the deputy city manager and city clerk.

In a meeting that also saw the council review its annual budget as the fiscal year came to a close, the council voted to appoint new members or reinstate incumbents to the Planning Commission, along with the Park and Recreation, Audit and Finance, Bike and Pedestrian, Rail, and Transportation committees.

The following appointments were made at the council meeting:

Audit and Finance

Kate Scolnick - Term ends June 30, 2024