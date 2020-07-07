Arts

'Hershey Felder: Beethoven' livestream to benefit TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Show's 2017 world premiere holds theater company's box-office record

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 7, 2020, 12:36 pm
TheatreWorks offers streaming access to "Hershey Felder: Beethoven," performed live in Florence, Italy by Hershey Felder, July 12 at 5 p.m. Photo by Christopher Ash.

Pianist, writer and performer -- and longtime TheatreWorks Silicon Valley favorite -- Hershey Felder will live stream a performance of his one-man show "Hershey Felder: Beethoven" on Sunday, July 12, at 5 p.m.

Performed live from Florence, Italy, the show takes the point of view of a Viennese doctor who knew the maestro. The show's 2017 world premiere still holds TheatreWorks' box-office record. Viewers can watch the show live and access a recording for an additional 72 hours. Tickets are $55 and and 50% of each ticket purchased through TheatreWorks Silicon Valley benefits TheatreWorks. Other arts organizations will also benefit, and Felder will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Penumbra Theatre Company in St. Paul, Minnesota, to support the work of Black artists.

After the performance, Felder will announce the finalists and winner of the Hershey Felder Presents Arts Prize Competition, in honor of Beethoven’s 250th birth year, according to a press release. A $25,000 prize will be awarded to one of five artist finalists submitting "anything Beethoven" as inspiration for their video presentation, the release states, and viewers will be able to vote to choose the winner.

More information is available at hersheyfelder.net.

