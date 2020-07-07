Passenger killed in fatal Woodside crash near Fogarty Winery was Campbell man

A passenger who died in a crash along Skyline Boulevard in Woodside on Friday evening has been identified by the San Mateo County coroner's office as 27-year-old Campbell resident Woodrow Gibson.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Friday on Skyline south of Rapley Ranch Road near the Thomas Fogerty Winery, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A white BMW 540i was speeding south and the driver lost control along a curve, causing the car to go off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree, then roll back into the southbound lane, CHP officials said.

Gibson died at the scene, while the 27-year-old driver was taken to Stanford Hospital and was in critical condition as of Saturday.

CHP investigators said evidence at the scene indicated impairment played a role in the crash, but more details were not immediately available.