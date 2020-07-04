News

North Fair Oaks: Man hurt in illegal fireworks explosion

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 4, 2020, 3:00 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 20-year-old man suffered lacerations and burns to his face and hand after a glass bottle with illegal fireworks inside of it blew up in front of a North Fair Oaks building Thursday night (July 2), according to a press release from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 11:05 p.m. on the 2900 block of Calvin Avenue and found the injured man, whose eye had "completely swollen shut," according to Capt./Paramedic Chris Dennebaum.

The man was taken to Stanford Hospital for further treatment.

“I feel like a broken record sometimes talking about the personal dangers of using fireworks every year," fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said. "Ask most firefighters about what we see every year and most can tell you horror stories about people who have blown fingers off, been blinded, lost hearing, or worse, because of illegal and legal (in some cities) fireworks use."

An uptick in the use of fireworks has been reported throughout the Midpeninsula over the last couple of months. City council members and chiefs of police and fire departments from Palo Alto, Menlo Park and East Palo Alto met to discuss the growing problem of fireworks on June 29.

