Woodside: Crash near Fogarty Winery leaves one dead, one with major injuries

A crash that left one person dead and one with major injuries was reported Friday night on Skyline Boulevard near the Thomas Fogarty Winery in Woodside, CalFire said.
The injured victim was flown to a trauma center.
The solo vehicle crash was reported at 7:22 p.m., according to the CHP. The car overturned onto its roof, the CHP said.
Motorists should avoid the area due to traffic delays. There's currently no estimate on when the roadway will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments
Menlo Park: Downtown
42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
Is this section of road still used by the "century club" that tried to average 100mph from along Skyline from Hwy 84 to Hwy 9?
Menlo Park: The Willows
35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
I believe that section is part of the strip that comprises the century club, but that run, if memory serves correctly, was mainly for motorcycles. I hope alcohol was not involved. Condolences to the family of the deceased and best wishes for the injured.