Woodside: Crash near Fogarty Winery leaves one dead, one with major injuries

A crash that left one person dead and one with major injuries was reported Friday night on Skyline Boulevard near the Thomas Fogarty Winery in Woodside, CalFire said.

The injured victim was flown to a trauma center.

The solo vehicle crash was reported at 7:22 p.m., according to the CHP. The car overturned onto its roof, the CHP said.

Motorists should avoid the area due to traffic delays. There's currently no estimate on when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.