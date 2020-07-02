Atherton budget remains healthy, despite COVID-19

The Atherton City Council voted 5-0 to approve the town's 2020-2021 fiscal year budget at its June 17 meeting, with signs that the town is weathering the storm of economic impacts brought on by COVID-19.

A staff report shows that the town's general fund revenue is projected to be approximately $16.3 million for the fiscal year, which began July 1. Property taxes make up roughly 72% ($12 million) of the town's general revenue. The budget reflects a single-year revenue surplus of roughly 8%.

"In general, the FY 2020/21 Operating Budget reflects a positive outlook, despite potential short- and long-term impacts from COVID-19," wrote town Finance Director Robert Barron in the staff report. "The town is weathering the short-term impact of COVID-19 with anticipation that a quick recovery period will resume with ramp up of town residential construction and the continued construction of the Town Center project."

After having halted most residential construction for seven weeks due to COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, San Mateo County health officials began allowing residential construction again at the beginning of May, allowing Atherton to begin making revenue from issuing permits again.

Atherton's resiliency during the COVID-19 era is due largely to the town's reliance on property taxes, City Manager George Rodericks said in an email.