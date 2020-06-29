Woodside: Mayor to host wildfire preparedness town hall June 30

With the beginning of wildfire season at hand, Woodside Mayor Ned Fluet will host a virtual town hall on Tuesday, June 30, 7-8 p.m. that will focus on what the town and the Woodside Fire Protection District are doing to help prevent wildfires. Fluet will be joined in the discussion by Woodside's town manager, Kevin Bryant, as well as Rob Lindner, fire chief for the Woodside Fire Protection District and Selena Brown, the district’s emergency preparedness coordinator. The town hall will also explore what residents can do to prepare themselves and their properties in the event of wildfire. Join the meeting via Zoom or for more information, go to woodsidetown.org.