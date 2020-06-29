San Jose woman killed in Highway 280 crash

A fatal solo-vehicle crash was reported Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in unincorporated San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m. on southbound Highway 280 north of Alpine Road.

According to the CHP, a white Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, the motorist drove onto the right shoulder and up an embankment, colliding with a tree before the car came to rest between two lanes of traffic a half-mile north of Alpine Road.

The driver, a 23-year-old San Jose woman whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

More details were not immediately available about the crash, which were blocking the three left southbound lanes of Highway 280 at Sand Hill Road as of shortly before 4 p.m., CHP officials said. All lanes were reopened as of 5:35 p.m.