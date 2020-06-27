News

High school athletes start conditioning, with restrictions

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 27, 2020, 7:46 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Woodside High School assistant varsity football coach Danny Bowers makes sure football players stand 6 feet apart and squat correctly on the high school's football field in Woodside on June 24, 2020. Coaches are required to wear masks throughout the entire conditioning training. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

As Menlo-Atherton and Woodside high schools prepare to reopen this fall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many student athletes have begun their summer conditioning exercises.

Both schools are following strict Sequoia Union High School District safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus as student athletes begin their physical training. The district's guidelines gave the green light for sports conditioning as of June 16, but include significant rules such as a minimum of 6 feet distance between athletes, workouts broken into groups of 12, and no balls or equipment allowed during the sessions.

Additionally, athletes must complete health screenings and temperature checks prior to the workout and bring their own water bottles, and hand sanitizing stations must be available on site. Students and coaches should wear face coverings, the guidelines say, unless masks impede breathing while exercising.

Woodside High School currently has athletes attending workouts in football, basketball, water polo and cheerleading, according to Athletic Director Tim Faulkner.

At Menlo-Atherton High School, only football and water polo have begun conditioning, while cross country and golf athletes are encouraged to work out on their own, according to Athletic Director Steven Kryger. Football coaches are breaking the school's football field into four quadrants of 12 athletes each, and workouts have no equipment or physical contact, Kryger said. Meanwhile, water polo sessions have athletes doing swimming exercises with 6 feet of distance between each other.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Faulkner and Kyrger each said that they could not confirm whether formal practices or games would begin for their schools this fall. Kryger said that the decision will depend on how the pandemic goes in the coming months. "The science and numbers are going to dictate what we do," he said.

Despite uncertainty about the prospect of playing real games in the fall, Kryger said that student athletes participating in Menlo-Atherton's sports conditioning workouts have been in high spirits. "They're excited," he said. "It's a big part of who they are. Physically, emotionally, and socially it's healthy."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

High school athletes start conditioning, with restrictions

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 27, 2020, 7:46 am

As Menlo-Atherton and Woodside high schools prepare to reopen this fall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many student athletes have begun their summer conditioning exercises.

Both schools are following strict Sequoia Union High School District safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus as student athletes begin their physical training. The district's guidelines gave the green light for sports conditioning as of June 16, but include significant rules such as a minimum of 6 feet distance between athletes, workouts broken into groups of 12, and no balls or equipment allowed during the sessions.

Additionally, athletes must complete health screenings and temperature checks prior to the workout and bring their own water bottles, and hand sanitizing stations must be available on site. Students and coaches should wear face coverings, the guidelines say, unless masks impede breathing while exercising.

Woodside High School currently has athletes attending workouts in football, basketball, water polo and cheerleading, according to Athletic Director Tim Faulkner.

At Menlo-Atherton High School, only football and water polo have begun conditioning, while cross country and golf athletes are encouraged to work out on their own, according to Athletic Director Steven Kryger. Football coaches are breaking the school's football field into four quadrants of 12 athletes each, and workouts have no equipment or physical contact, Kryger said. Meanwhile, water polo sessions have athletes doing swimming exercises with 6 feet of distance between each other.

Faulkner and Kyrger each said that they could not confirm whether formal practices or games would begin for their schools this fall. Kryger said that the decision will depend on how the pandemic goes in the coming months. "The science and numbers are going to dictate what we do," he said.

Despite uncertainty about the prospect of playing real games in the fall, Kryger said that student athletes participating in Menlo-Atherton's sports conditioning workouts have been in high spirits. "They're excited," he said. "It's a big part of who they are. Physically, emotionally, and socially it's healthy."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.