Home sales: $4.1 million Menlo Park home is the week’s highest seller

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

816 Green St. M. Martin to S. & P. Stivala for $1,020,000 on 5/19/20; built 1957, 3bd, 1,410 sq.ft

Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from the County Recorder's Office. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.

A complete list of home sales on the Midpeninsula, where Menlo Park recorded the highest sale at $4.1 million for a recently updated four-bedroom home in West Menlo Park. The property last sold in 2019 for $2.1 million.

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

620 Eastview Way Blackmore Trust to S. Sha for $2,800,000 on 5/21/20; built 1969, 4bd, 4,008 sq.ft

2388 Louis Road Verma-Choudhry Family Trust to Q. & Z. Wang for $3,757,500 on 5/21/20; built 1947, 2bd, 1,088 sq.ft

922 Ilima Way I. & C. Robinson to P. & S. Su for $2,750,000 on 5/19/20; built 1960, 3bd, 1,729 sq.ft

640 Fulton St. Ptr Family Trust to Collins Family Trust for $3,175,000 on 5/20/20; built 1908, 4bd, 2,163 sq.ft

911 Dennis Drive Sastry Family Trust to E. & R. Chung for $2,350,000 on 5/18/20; built 1954, 3bd, 1,240 sq.ft; previous sale 9/17, $2,120,000

1676 Channing Ave. Oleary Trust to Wang Living Trust for $2,735,000 on 5/22/20; built 1950, 3bd, 1,471 sq.ft

117 California Ave. #D403 J. Tang to R. Rao for $910,000 on 5/22/20; built 1982, 1bd, 764 sq.ft; previous sale 9/12, $555,000

905 West Middlefield Road #961 A. Rugo to A. Aggarwal for $1,075,000 on 5/20/20; built 1978, 3bd, 1,200 sq.ft; previous sale 3/17, $926,000

479 Thompson Ave. Natchu Family Trust to E. & M. Pauley for $1,800,000 on 5/19/20; built 1955, 4bd, 1,488 sq.ft; previous sale 6/11, $799,000

400 Ortega Ave. #310 Logan Living Trust to A. Toja for $800,000 on 5/19/20; built 1975, 2bd, 939 sq.ft

1204 Nilda Ave. A. & B. Conway to T. & C. Fu for $1,870,000 on 5/22/20; built 1955, 3bd, 1,248 sq.ft

1945 Mount Vernon Court #13 R. Pradhitya to A. & V. Yan for $900,000 on 5/22/20; built 1964, 2bd, 1,299 sq.ft; previous sale 11/15, $801,000

2220 Mora Place Lennar Homes to S. Dugger for $1,957,000 on 5/20/20

2701 Katrina Way Gibson Trust to Y. & F. Deng for $2,350,000 on 5/20/20; built 1925, 3bd, 1,608 sq.ft

556 Hans Ave. Lowes Family Trust to Vue Trust for $1,800,000 on 5/20/20; built 1953

181 Ada Ave. #13 Kopit-Olson Family Trust to L. & Q. Yan for $1,426,000 on 5/20/20; built 1986, 3bd, 1,535 sq.ft; previous sale 4/08, $765,000

1208 Windermere Ave. Yis First Seed LLC to S. & S. Saran for $1,200,000 on 5/18/20; built 1953, 2bd, 1,060 sq.ft; previous sale 10/19, $945,000

12 Sunset Court Schroeder Living Trust to K. & R. Tripuraneni for $3,600,000 on 5/19/20; built 1963, 4bd, 2,360 sq.ft

4 Stowe Court Scott Trust to Bischofberger Trust for $3,950,000 on 5/19/20; built 1969, 4bd, 3,070 sq.ft; previous sale 2/01, $1,925,000

1756 Croner Ave. H. Jalali to M. Cuellar for $4,100,000 on 5/18/20; built 1941, 2bd, 1,432 sq.ft; previous sale 2/19, $2,100,000

20 Bishop Lane Post Family Trust to J. Gunn for $3,200,000 on 5/20/20; built 1986, 3bd, 2,450 sq.ft; previous sale 8/15, $2,595,000

40 South Springer Road Daniel Trust to Agarwal Living Trust for $3,250,000 on 5/22/20; built 1949, 5bd, 2,911 sq.ft

871 Manor Way P. & G. Milczak to C. & B. Wang for $2,800,000 on 5/22/20; built 1925, 4bd, 1,904 sq.ft; previous sale 3/92, $480,000

1248 Lisa Lane Kaupp Family Trust to S. & S. Hipp for $3,150,000 on 5/21/20; built 1969, 4bd, 2,559 sq.ft

1017 Dartmouth Lane D. Lisi to A. & S. Seid for $3,200,000 on 5/22/20; built 1969, 5bd, 2,915 sq.ft; previous sale 6/04, $1,830,000

355 Cuesta Drive Evard Trust to X. & L. Dong for $2,870,000 on 5/21/20; built 1951, 4bd, 2,111 sq.ft

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Home sales: $4.1 million Menlo Park home is the week’s highest seller