Home sales: $4.1 million Menlo Park home is the week’s highest seller

by Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 25, 2020, 10:05 am
A complete list of home sales on the Midpeninsula, where Menlo Park recorded the highest sale at $4.1 million for a recently updated four-bedroom home in West Menlo Park. The property last sold in 2019 for $2.1 million.

Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from the County Recorder's Office. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.

East Palo Alto

816 Green St. M. Martin to S. & P. Stivala for $1,020,000 on 5/19/20; built 1957, 3bd, 1,410 sq.ft

Los Altos

355 Cuesta Drive Evard Trust to X. & L. Dong for $2,870,000 on 5/21/20; built 1951, 4bd, 2,111 sq.ft

1017 Dartmouth Lane D. Lisi to A. & S. Seid for $3,200,000 on 5/22/20; built 1969, 5bd, 2,915 sq.ft; previous sale 6/04, $1,830,000

1248 Lisa Lane Kaupp Family Trust to S. & S. Hipp for $3,150,000 on 5/21/20; built 1969, 4bd, 2,559 sq.ft

871 Manor Way P. & G. Milczak to C. & B. Wang for $2,800,000 on 5/22/20; built 1925, 4bd, 1,904 sq.ft; previous sale 3/92, $480,000

40 South Springer Road Daniel Trust to Agarwal Living Trust for $3,250,000 on 5/22/20; built 1949, 5bd, 2,911 sq.ft

Menlo Park

20 Bishop Lane Post Family Trust to J. Gunn for $3,200,000 on 5/20/20; built 1986, 3bd, 2,450 sq.ft; previous sale 8/15, $2,595,000

1756 Croner Ave. H. Jalali to M. Cuellar for $4,100,000 on 5/18/20; built 1941, 2bd, 1,432 sq.ft; previous sale 2/19, $2,100,000

4 Stowe Court Scott Trust to Bischofberger Trust for $3,950,000 on 5/19/20; built 1969, 4bd, 3,070 sq.ft; previous sale 2/01, $1,925,000

12 Sunset Court Schroeder Living Trust to K. & R. Tripuraneni for $3,600,000 on 5/19/20; built 1963, 4bd, 2,360 sq.ft

1208 Windermere Ave. Yis First Seed LLC to S. & S. Saran for $1,200,000 on 5/18/20; built 1953, 2bd, 1,060 sq.ft; previous sale 10/19, $945,000

Mountain View

181 Ada Ave. #13 Kopit-Olson Family Trust to L. & Q. Yan for $1,426,000 on 5/20/20; built 1986, 3bd, 1,535 sq.ft; previous sale 4/08, $765,000

556 Hans Ave. Lowes Family Trust to Vue Trust for $1,800,000 on 5/20/20; built 1953

2701 Katrina Way Gibson Trust to Y. & F. Deng for $2,350,000 on 5/20/20; built 1925, 3bd, 1,608 sq.ft

2220 Mora Place Lennar Homes to S. Dugger for $1,957,000 on 5/20/20

1945 Mount Vernon Court #13 R. Pradhitya to A. & V. Yan for $900,000 on 5/22/20; built 1964, 2bd, 1,299 sq.ft; previous sale 11/15, $801,000

1204 Nilda Ave. A. & B. Conway to T. & C. Fu for $1,870,000 on 5/22/20; built 1955, 3bd, 1,248 sq.ft

400 Ortega Ave. #310 Logan Living Trust to A. Toja for $800,000 on 5/19/20; built 1975, 2bd, 939 sq.ft

479 Thompson Ave. Natchu Family Trust to E. & M. Pauley for $1,800,000 on 5/19/20; built 1955, 4bd, 1,488 sq.ft; previous sale 6/11, $799,000

905 West Middlefield Road #961 A. Rugo to A. Aggarwal for $1,075,000 on 5/20/20; built 1978, 3bd, 1,200 sq.ft; previous sale 3/17, $926,000

Palo Alto

117 California Ave. #D403 J. Tang to R. Rao for $910,000 on 5/22/20; built 1982, 1bd, 764 sq.ft; previous sale 9/12, $555,000

1676 Channing Ave. Oleary Trust to Wang Living Trust for $2,735,000 on 5/22/20; built 1950, 3bd, 1,471 sq.ft

911 Dennis Drive Sastry Family Trust to E. & R. Chung for $2,350,000 on 5/18/20; built 1954, 3bd, 1,240 sq.ft; previous sale 9/17, $2,120,000

640 Fulton St. Ptr Family Trust to Collins Family Trust for $3,175,000 on 5/20/20; built 1908, 4bd, 2,163 sq.ft

922 Ilima Way I. & C. Robinson to P. & S. Su for $2,750,000 on 5/19/20; built 1960, 3bd, 1,729 sq.ft

2388 Louis Road Verma-Choudhry Family Trust to Q. & Z. Wang for $3,757,500 on 5/21/20; built 1947, 2bd, 1,088 sq.ft

Woodside

620 Eastview Way Blackmore Trust to S. Sha for $2,800,000 on 5/21/20; built 1969, 4bd, 4,008 sq.ft

