Driver dies after vehicle hit by lumber truck on Highway 280 in Woodside

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 24, 2020, 9:58 am
A Freeway Service Patrol driver died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Woodside, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol said.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified the driver on Wednesday as Mark Anthony Alarcon, a 61-year-old Dublin resident.

Someone called the CHP at 3:40 p.m. on June 23 to tell them about the crash between Farm Hill Boulevard and Edgewood Road, CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel said.

A lumber truck was traveling south when it left the road and crashed into the FSP truck and Alarcon. FSP drivers help motorists during commute hours by providing gas, for example, to motorists who run out. Services are paid for by the state of California.

The driver of the lumber truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the crash investigation. Montiel said it does not appear that the driver of the lumber truck was impaired by a substance such as alcohol.

— Bay City News Service

resident
Menlo Park: Downtown
5 hours ago
resident, Menlo Park: Downtown
5 hours ago
If the driver wasn't impaired, he or she surely was distracted to rear-end a parked tow truck.

Menlo Voter.
Menlo Park: other
1 hour ago
Menlo Voter., Menlo Park: other
1 hour ago
"If the driver wasn't impaired, he or she surely was distracted to rear-end a parked tow truck."

Or the truck had a mechanical problem.

Or the truck had a mechanical problem.

Pat MyGroyn
Atherton: other
1 hour ago
Pat MyGroyn, Atherton: other
1 hour ago
I hope the driver has a legal license.

resident
Menlo Park: Downtown
44 minutes ago
resident, Menlo Park: Downtown
44 minutes ago
@Pat MyGroyn - a lumber truck is a commercial vehicle. I would be surprised if the driver did not have a commercial drivers license.

