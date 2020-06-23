Cañada College launches investigation into student’s video mocking George Floyd

Cañada College released a statement Friday, June 19, condemning a video filmed and posted online by one of its students that appears to mock the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
“This week, a Cañada College student posted a video on social media that depicts —in a callous, mocking way — the brutal murder of George Floyd,” the college said in the statement. “The video was not filmed on the college’s campus, but it has a painful impact on our college community. It is revolting and does not reflect the values of our students, staff or faculty.”
Officials from the Redwood City community college said they intend to launch an investigation into the matter as well as take disciplinary action, but did not provide further details. The statement cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which restricts public access to certain student information.
"The San Mateo County Community College District is committed to calling out acts of intolerance and injustice wherever we see them," the statement continued. "We call on all members of the community to do the same."
In a letter released Friday, Cañada Community College President Jamillah Moore strongly condemned the student video. "If you saw this video, I hope that you, like me, found it to be both disturbing and unacceptable. Bluntly — it is intolerable.
"The student who made and posted this deplorable act does not represent the values and culture of Cañada College or the San Mateo County Community College District," Moore added. "We are committed to social justice and ensuring equity, diversity, opportunity and inclusion. As a college, we continue our conversations about the critical need for anti-racist practices, services, and teaching in our community."
another community
on Jun 23, 2020 at 1:50 pm
I hope the student who posted that deplorable video will be charged with a hate crime, and suspended from classes at the college district forever.
Woodside: Skywood/Skylonda
on Jun 23, 2020 at 2:26 pm
Funny thing.... right there in the Student Code of Ethics on the college districts website it says “ Students shall be guaranteed that their First Amendment right of Freedom of Speech will be observed by all District and college members, including other students.”
another community
on Jun 23, 2020 at 3:08 pm
Hey, aw -- you might want to do more reading. Even if it goes against what you believe in.
