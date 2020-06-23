Cañada College launches investigation into student’s video mocking George Floyd

Cañada College released a statement Friday, June 19, condemning a video filmed and posted online by one of its students that appears to mock the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

“This week, a Cañada College student posted a video on social media that depicts —in a callous, mocking way — the brutal murder of George Floyd,” the college said in the statement. “The video was not filmed on the college’s campus, but it has a painful impact on our college community. It is revolting and does not reflect the values of our students, staff or faculty.”

Officials from the Redwood City community college said they intend to launch an investigation into the matter as well as take disciplinary action, but did not provide further details. The statement cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which restricts public access to certain student information.

"The San Mateo County Community College District is committed to calling out acts of intolerance and injustice wherever we see them," the statement continued. "We call on all members of the community to do the same."

In a letter released Friday, Cañada Community College President Jamillah Moore strongly condemned the student video. "If you saw this video, I hope that you, like me, found it to be both disturbing and unacceptable. Bluntly — it is intolerable.