News

Cañada College launches investigation into student’s video mocking George Floyd

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 23, 2020, 11:56 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Cañada College released a statement Friday, June 19, condemning a video filmed and posted online by one of its students that appears to mock the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

“This week, a Cañada College student posted a video on social media that depicts —in a callous, mocking way — the brutal murder of George Floyd,” the college said in the statement. “The video was not filmed on the college’s campus, but it has a painful impact on our college community. It is revolting and does not reflect the values of our students, staff or faculty.”

Officials from the Redwood City community college said they intend to launch an investigation into the matter as well as take disciplinary action, but did not provide further details. The statement cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which restricts public access to certain student information.

"The San Mateo County Community College District is committed to calling out acts of intolerance and injustice wherever we see them," the statement continued. "We call on all members of the community to do the same."

In a letter released Friday, Cañada Community College President Jamillah Moore strongly condemned the student video. "If you saw this video, I hope that you, like me, found it to be both disturbing and unacceptable. Bluntly — it is intolerable.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

"The student who made and posted this deplorable act does not represent the values and culture of Cañada College or the San Mateo County Community College District," Moore added. "We are committed to social justice and ensuring equity, diversity, opportunity and inclusion. As a college, we continue our conversations about the critical need for anti-racist practices, services, and teaching in our community."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Cañada College launches investigation into student’s video mocking George Floyd

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 23, 2020, 11:56 am

Cañada College released a statement Friday, June 19, condemning a video filmed and posted online by one of its students that appears to mock the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

“This week, a Cañada College student posted a video on social media that depicts —in a callous, mocking way — the brutal murder of George Floyd,” the college said in the statement. “The video was not filmed on the college’s campus, but it has a painful impact on our college community. It is revolting and does not reflect the values of our students, staff or faculty.”

Officials from the Redwood City community college said they intend to launch an investigation into the matter as well as take disciplinary action, but did not provide further details. The statement cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which restricts public access to certain student information.

"The San Mateo County Community College District is committed to calling out acts of intolerance and injustice wherever we see them," the statement continued. "We call on all members of the community to do the same."

In a letter released Friday, Cañada Community College President Jamillah Moore strongly condemned the student video. "If you saw this video, I hope that you, like me, found it to be both disturbing and unacceptable. Bluntly — it is intolerable.

"The student who made and posted this deplorable act does not represent the values and culture of Cañada College or the San Mateo County Community College District," Moore added. "We are committed to social justice and ensuring equity, diversity, opportunity and inclusion. As a college, we continue our conversations about the critical need for anti-racist practices, services, and teaching in our community."

Comments

pearl
another community
on Jun 23, 2020 at 1:50 pm
pearl, another community
on Jun 23, 2020 at 1:50 pm
4 people like this

I hope the student who posted that deplorable video will be charged with a hate crime, and suspended from classes at the college district forever.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

awatkins
Woodside: Skywood/Skylonda
on Jun 23, 2020 at 2:26 pm
awatkins, Woodside: Skywood/Skylonda
on Jun 23, 2020 at 2:26 pm
4 people like this

Funny thing.... right there in the Student Code of Ethics on the college districts website it says “ Students shall be guaranteed that their First Amendment right of Freedom of Speech will be observed by all District and college members, including other students.”

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Yet More Nonsense
another community
on Jun 23, 2020 at 3:08 pm
Yet More Nonsense, another community
on Jun 23, 2020 at 3:08 pm
Like this comment

Hey, aw -- you might want to do more reading. Even if it goes against what you believe in.

Web Link

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.