Obituaries: Cindy Ann Piacentini Battaglia, Kathryne Blair, William Brulé Johnson, Paul Eugene Stoft, Jo-Ellen Varner

A list of local residents who died recently.

by Lloyd Lee

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 22, 2020, 11:11 am
Cindy Ann Piacentini Battaglia, 55, a former Atherton resident, died on March 20. Kathryne Blair, 80, a former Apple employee, teacher and Menlo Park resident, died on May 21. William Brulé Johnson, 85, a retired researcher at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center and Menlo Park resident, died on May 31. Paul Eugene Stoft, 98, a Portola Valley resident and former Hewlett-Packard employee, died on June 1. Jo-Ellen Varner, 68, an Atherton resident who had a long-spanning carer with Kmart Corporation, died on June 10.

Birdnscrap
Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
on Jun 22, 2020 at 3:36 pm
Birdnscrap, Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
on Jun 22, 2020 at 3:36 pm
Thank you for this. Please keep publishing death notices so we can respond if we knew the person.

