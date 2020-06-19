News

Midpeninsula Juneteenth events include celebrations, marches Friday and Saturday

by Staff / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 19, 2020, 12:48 pm

A barbecue and protest is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in East Palo Alto at Jack Farrell Park, 2509 Fordham St., in recognition of Juneteenth, the June 19 holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. Attendees are advised to bring their own grills and food and maintain social distancing.

Other local events include a celebration at 3 p.m. in Mountain View's Pioneer Park and a 5 p.m. demonstration and march at Palo Alto's King Plaza.

