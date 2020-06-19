Menlo Park's police chief was publicly accused of using a racial slur in ethics training. Here's the story.

During a telephone town hall meeting Thursday evening to discuss policing in Menlo Park, Housing Commissioner Karen Grove said publicly that she'd heard Menlo Park police Chief Dave Bertini use a racial slur during an ethics training she had attended.

She described the full incident to The Almanac.

During an ethics training Bertini led for Menlo Park commissioners last fall, she said Bertini referred to Raymond "Shrimp Boy" Chow, a felon with ties to a San Francisco Chinatown street gang and organized crime syndicate, as "having a name that sounds like something on a Chinese menu."

Grove said she brought up concerns about the remark during the training, and Bertini had told to her that his comments were not racially based but related to the man's nickname "Shrimp Boy."

She later discussed it with City Manager Starla Jerome Robinson, and then requested a meeting with Bertini to discuss it. During the meeting with Bertini, she said Bertini insisted that the remark was not a racial slur.