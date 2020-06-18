Time for a 'fresh start': Menlo Park's police chief says he'll retire July 30, but may reconsider

In the middle of a Menlo Park City Council discussion about police reform policies, Menlo Park's police Chief Dave Bertini abruptly announced that he would retire at the end of July, saying he'd lost the council's trust.
During the council's discussion Thursday evening, June 18, Bertini said, "I've heard a lot from the community and from elected officials and the only thing I can really say is, 'I hear you.'"
He said he felt that the only way for the conversation to move forward was a "fresh start."
"I think that it's time for that fresh start, and with that, I'm ... sorry to say I'll be announcing my retirement."
He added that he was planning to stay until July 30 to allow for an interim police chief to be identified.
"It's obvious I've lost the trust of the City Council and hopefully that will give this organization a fresh start."
The announcement came as a surprise to Mayor Cecilia Taylor, who called a 15-minute break in the meeting, saying the announcement was the first she'd heard of it.
After the recess, Taylor said she'd spoken with City Manager Starla Jerome Robinson, and planned to continue the meeting without Bertini.
Councilman Ray Mueller announced that he had spoken with Bertini and that the chief had agreed to continue to work with the city. He wanted to bring Bertini back into the discussion.
"The chief is ready to come back in and and continue working with the city," Mueller told the council. "I think it's evident of how emotional this is. It's real."
At the suggestion of Councilwoman Betsy Nash, the council voted 4-0, with Catherine Carlton absent, to adjourn the public portion of the meeting and meet in closed session to discuss the matter further.
The meeting had begun with an hour-long telephone town hall meeting that invited community members to share their input on changes when it comes to policing in the city.
After that, the four City Council members talked for about an hour and a half about potential policy changes.
They talked about sentiments they'd heard, both privately and publicly, that some people, especially people of color, feel fear around the police.
Some people may not feel comfortable sharing their negative experiences with the police publicly, said Vice Mayor Drew Combs, who is black.
"All of my interactions with police in Menlo Park have been positive, but I too am afraid of the police. ... I carry all those experiences and stories of specifically men in my family and some of my own experiences, not in this community but in others. These are real issues."
The discussion yielded many suggestions for changes in the city's police policies, including:
● Collecting data on the race of people who are stopped by the Menlo Park Police Department. A petition by the Menlo Park nonprofit Menlo Together has more than 100 signatures calling for public data to be tracked and provided relating to police stops by race in the city.
●Reconsidering the city's use of Facebook funds to indirectly pay for a police unit covering the city's Bay side. "There have been protests in this community about where the funding comes from," said Combs, who works for Facebook.
● Considering canceling an order for a $450,000 mobile command center purchased in November of last year.
● Evaluating how many officers the city needs and its beat system.
● Considering sending non-police responders to deal with to calls related to mental health, homelessness or domestic violence.
● Reworking the police department's more than 700-page police manual to be more accessible to the public.
● Figuring out how to retain four police recruits of color. Because of proposed budget cuts related to the pandemic, police union rules as well as added police costs, it's expected that a number of new recruits to the Menlo Park Police Department, who are diverse, will be the first to be laid off.
In recent budget discussions, some City Council members have noted that the city's Police Officers Association has declined to renegotiate its contracts or consider deferring 3.5% pay rate increases. Because of the pandemic's likely effect on the next fiscal year's budget, the council has proposed to cut $2.46 million from its police department. Nash asked if the layoffs could be made with a priority to retain diversity on staff, and Jerome Robinson said she would check with the city's labor counsel on the matter.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Menlo Park: Felton Gables
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
This city council and city manager are a joke.
This is not leadership. Nor do the city council understand exactly what it takes and what is needed to make a well functioning police department.
Look deeper and these issues that are brought up. It’s an agenda that does not serve the people well. But alas we all voted for this group. They have no idea what they are doing
Menlo Park: other
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I don’t blame him! He has no support from the City Council, or the city members who called in support to defund the Police Department. The budget cuts aka defunding will directly affect the city! I wouldn’t be happy either. Good luck with less officers on patrol, and multiple police programs gone. You will be missed Chief Bertini
Atherton: other
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Bravo! I don’t blame him one bit. He’s a wonderful human being, dedicated public servant, and brilliant man. LEOs have had enough - ENOUGH. Do their job for one day and I guarantee 99% of you wouldn’t go back for Day Two. Their jobs are the most difficult on the planet. So, good for Bertini. He has the support of our family!
Menlo Park: Fair Oaks
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Bizarre that the City Council empathizing with a few people unhappy with his department drove him into retirement. If people don't trust the department, and from the calls many clearly don't, why is it so bad to ask how to get people to trust the department?
Atherton: other
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
The Purge is coming
Menlo Park: Downtown
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Being a police officer in Menlo Park is not "the most difficult job on the planet." That's insane. This is one of the safest communities in North California.
It's been 60 years since Officer Lyle was killed in the line of duty (RIP). I'm not saying being a police officer is easy. It surely isn't. But the baby-ish behavior of this chief goes to show that the police also seem to be quite coddled here, and I don't think we're using our budget appropriate having police officers respond to every single issue that comes up in this community.
Menlo Park: other
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
"If I can't get what I want, I QUIT!"
Blue Wife: "He’s a dedicated public servant."
Two very contradictory sentiments. Being a dedicated public servant means accepting and serving under the will of the people and their elected representatives, not throwing a tantrum when one's own idea of what is right and wrong for the public is not being totally accepted.
Seems to me the council listened to what Bertini had to say, and didn't necessarily accept all of it. Good for them. They're not elected to just rubber stamp what a police chief or city manager says.
This guy is an entitled, spoiled brat. His statements as reported make him unfit for the position of chief. Let him go. While you're at it, outsource the PD to the Sheriff. Good pivot point to do it. Solve your budget problems with one fell swoop.
Menlo Park: other
49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
Bertini resigned after Council member Mueller asked him a question. Mueller should go back an watch his interrogation of McIntire.
Menlo Park: Fair Oaks
18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
@Steve - I’d venture to guess you would spend a week on the street and then go crying back to your keyboard. MP isn’t New York but they deal with all the stuff you would cross the street to avoid. Every. Day. Every. Week. Every. Year. Year after year.