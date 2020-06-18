News

Online or on-campus? High school district debates how to reopen in the fall

Over 900 community members speak out at recent school board meeting

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 18, 2020, 11:27 am
Time to read: about 2 minutes

An empty classroom at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton on March 16, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier/ The Almanac.

The Sequoia Union High School District is still in wide-ranging discussions over reopening its schools in the fall, Superintendent Mary Streshly said in a June 12 letter.

All eight district schools — which includes campuses in Menlo Park, Atherton, Woodside, Belmont, Redwood City, and East Palo Alto — have been closed to on-campus learning since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Streshly's letter expressed her hope that schools would reopen in the fall, but did not provide conclusive details as to how they would reopen.

"As an educator, it is my foundational belief that students need to be in school," Streshly wrote. "At the same time, as we look to reopen in the fall, we are faced with restrictive health orders that are exceptionally difficult for high schools to implement."

Streshly said that the San Mateo County health officer orders for reopening schools amid the pandemic require students to be in "one stable cohort" — a proposition that's difficult, given that high schoolers typically take multiple classes.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

In a meeting on June 10, the district's Board of Trustees discussed the school reopening issue after receiving an in-depth report from districtwide leaders. At the forefront of the discussion was what exactly school would look like: A mix of on-campus and online instruction (known as a "hybrid model"), or fully online instruction (known as "distance learning").

Over 900 community members submitted public comments before the meeting, and over 300 watched the Zoom-broadcast meeting online, with most comments addressing online versus on-campus learning.

Many commenters complained of difficulty learning through online instruction, saying it has been a challenge for both teachers and students. Others cited student mental health concerns stemming from social isolation.

"Our students need to get back to school," wrote Mark Federighi, a district parent. "They are at a significant disadvantage by having 100% distance learning and mentally, they need to be back at school. If you look around the globe and throughout the country, the schools are opening up."

Sarah McCaughey, who has children at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, is opposed to distance learning. "Please, please consider the mental health of our students when deciding learning options this fall ... while they did their part to flatten the curve by staying home for two months, it was at an academic cost," she wrote. "They need to interact with teachers and peers in person at least part of the time to stay engaged, healthy and learning."

District parent Karen Paluska complained that her son was having difficulty learning through online instruction. "Remote learning is not working," she wrote. "Our children's education, especially in high school, is way too important for us to sacrifice an entire year to remote learning ... To learn the core content, kids were expected to watch videos and read things to essentially teach themselves. We know that our kids are not prepared to teach themselves subjects like Algebra 3 or chemistry — this is why we're sending them to school in the first place."

Following the meeting, district leaders have returned to the drawing board and plan to present a final recommendation to the board at its meeting Wednesday, June 24, according to Streshly's letter.

Streshly said that the board is "equally committed to having our students back in our classrooms in August and provided feedback on the proposals (from district leaders)."

"Although our district is working very hard to return students to in-classroom instruction, we will have to adhere to the orders established by the San Mateo County Public Health Department," she said in the letter. "For that reason, any decision that is ultimately made will be contingent on their directive."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Online or on-campus? High school district debates how to reopen in the fall

Over 900 community members speak out at recent school board meeting

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 18, 2020, 11:27 am

The Sequoia Union High School District is still in wide-ranging discussions over reopening its schools in the fall, Superintendent Mary Streshly said in a June 12 letter.

All eight district schools — which includes campuses in Menlo Park, Atherton, Woodside, Belmont, Redwood City, and East Palo Alto — have been closed to on-campus learning since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Streshly's letter expressed her hope that schools would reopen in the fall, but did not provide conclusive details as to how they would reopen.

"As an educator, it is my foundational belief that students need to be in school," Streshly wrote. "At the same time, as we look to reopen in the fall, we are faced with restrictive health orders that are exceptionally difficult for high schools to implement."

Streshly said that the San Mateo County health officer orders for reopening schools amid the pandemic require students to be in "one stable cohort" — a proposition that's difficult, given that high schoolers typically take multiple classes.

In a meeting on June 10, the district's Board of Trustees discussed the school reopening issue after receiving an in-depth report from districtwide leaders. At the forefront of the discussion was what exactly school would look like: A mix of on-campus and online instruction (known as a "hybrid model"), or fully online instruction (known as "distance learning").

Over 900 community members submitted public comments before the meeting, and over 300 watched the Zoom-broadcast meeting online, with most comments addressing online versus on-campus learning.

Many commenters complained of difficulty learning through online instruction, saying it has been a challenge for both teachers and students. Others cited student mental health concerns stemming from social isolation.

"Our students need to get back to school," wrote Mark Federighi, a district parent. "They are at a significant disadvantage by having 100% distance learning and mentally, they need to be back at school. If you look around the globe and throughout the country, the schools are opening up."

Sarah McCaughey, who has children at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, is opposed to distance learning. "Please, please consider the mental health of our students when deciding learning options this fall ... while they did their part to flatten the curve by staying home for two months, it was at an academic cost," she wrote. "They need to interact with teachers and peers in person at least part of the time to stay engaged, healthy and learning."

District parent Karen Paluska complained that her son was having difficulty learning through online instruction. "Remote learning is not working," she wrote. "Our children's education, especially in high school, is way too important for us to sacrifice an entire year to remote learning ... To learn the core content, kids were expected to watch videos and read things to essentially teach themselves. We know that our kids are not prepared to teach themselves subjects like Algebra 3 or chemistry — this is why we're sending them to school in the first place."

Following the meeting, district leaders have returned to the drawing board and plan to present a final recommendation to the board at its meeting Wednesday, June 24, according to Streshly's letter.

Streshly said that the board is "equally committed to having our students back in our classrooms in August and provided feedback on the proposals (from district leaders)."

"Although our district is working very hard to return students to in-classroom instruction, we will have to adhere to the orders established by the San Mateo County Public Health Department," she said in the letter. "For that reason, any decision that is ultimately made will be contingent on their directive."

Comments

susannahID
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
8 hours ago
susannahID, Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
8 hours ago
3 people like this

The report at the school board meeting lacked detail about personal protective equipment for teachers and staff. And the teachers' union rep at the meeting talked about teachers not wanting to get COVID and not being able to trust teenagers to take safety steps. No school can reopen with this problem unsolved. In the Chronicle of Higher Education there were detailed diagrams of safe building setups including clear plexiglass protective panels at the front of classrooms for teachers and one way hallway and doorway circulation. The answers are available.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?