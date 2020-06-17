News

Woodside Middle School holds drive-in graduation for Class of 2020

Students received their diplomas in a ceremony held Friday evening

by Heather Zimmerman / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 17, 2020, 10:46 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A graduate sits out the front passenger window of a car at the Woodside Middle School drive-in graduation ceremony on June 12. Courtesy Craig Adams.

Woodside Middle School’s Class of 2020 celebrated its graduation Friday night (June 12) during a drive-in ceremony held on the school campus. Students arrived in vehicles with their families and then walked up, one at a time, to receive their diplomas from Woodside Elementary School District Superintendent Steve Frank and school board members.

Bells rang at Woodside Village Church to start the ceremony, and local firefighters gave the graduates a rousing send-off at the close of the event by sounding the sirens on their fire engines.

The drive-in graduation capped a week of activities creatively marking the students’ promotion from eighth grade, including a local team-building company leading the students in online games and a drive-thru luncheon that was hosted by the school’s seventh-grade families.

Some of the usual components of the school’s traditional graduation ceremony, such as student speeches, award presentations and a slideshow featuring photos of class members throughout their time at the K-8 school, were held online before Friday’s celebration.

“I’m really impressed with this group of students’ resilience and flexibility and positivity during this time. We know it wasn't the way that they imagined their eighth grade year wrapping up. But we're so happy that we got to go celebrate them in really unique ways,” said Jenn Pedersen, Woodside Middle School’s new principal.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Woodside Middle School holds drive-in graduation for Class of 2020

Students received their diplomas in a ceremony held Friday evening

by Heather Zimmerman / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 17, 2020, 10:46 am

Woodside Middle School’s Class of 2020 celebrated its graduation Friday night (June 12) during a drive-in ceremony held on the school campus. Students arrived in vehicles with their families and then walked up, one at a time, to receive their diplomas from Woodside Elementary School District Superintendent Steve Frank and school board members.

Bells rang at Woodside Village Church to start the ceremony, and local firefighters gave the graduates a rousing send-off at the close of the event by sounding the sirens on their fire engines.

The drive-in graduation capped a week of activities creatively marking the students’ promotion from eighth grade, including a local team-building company leading the students in online games and a drive-thru luncheon that was hosted by the school’s seventh-grade families.

Some of the usual components of the school’s traditional graduation ceremony, such as student speeches, award presentations and a slideshow featuring photos of class members throughout their time at the K-8 school, were held online before Friday’s celebration.

“I’m really impressed with this group of students’ resilience and flexibility and positivity during this time. We know it wasn't the way that they imagined their eighth grade year wrapping up. But we're so happy that we got to go celebrate them in really unique ways,” said Jenn Pedersen, Woodside Middle School’s new principal.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.