Woodside Middle School holds drive-in graduation for Class of 2020

Woodside Middle School’s Class of 2020 celebrated its graduation Friday night (June 12) during a drive-in ceremony held on the school campus. Students arrived in vehicles with their families and then walked up, one at a time, to receive their diplomas from Woodside Elementary School District Superintendent Steve Frank and school board members.

Bells rang at Woodside Village Church to start the ceremony, and local firefighters gave the graduates a rousing send-off at the close of the event by sounding the sirens on their fire engines.

The drive-in graduation capped a week of activities creatively marking the students’ promotion from eighth grade, including a local team-building company leading the students in online games and a drive-thru luncheon that was hosted by the school’s seventh-grade families.

Some of the usual components of the school’s traditional graduation ceremony, such as student speeches, award presentations and a slideshow featuring photos of class members throughout their time at the K-8 school, were held online before Friday’s celebration.

“I’m really impressed with this group of students’ resilience and flexibility and positivity during this time. We know it wasn't the way that they imagined their eighth grade year wrapping up. But we're so happy that we got to go celebrate them in really unique ways,” said Jenn Pedersen, Woodside Middle School’s new principal.