Menlo Park teen pleads no contest to drive-by robbery of senior woman near Daly City

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 17, 2020, 10:01 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Last week, a 19-year-old from Menlo Park pleaded no contest to charges related to a February robbery of a senior citizen at a bus stop.

On Feb. 28, Lorenzo Kenthwan Spears allegedly drove a stolen 2017 Ford Explorer up to a 72-year-old woman sitting on a bench at a bus stop in Broadmoor, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

An unnamed juvenile accomplice then jumped out of the vehicle, grabbed the woman's purse and fled, according to prosecutors.

The woman chased the accomplice and grabbed the purse strap, but the juvenile got back into the car and Spears accelerated away, knocking the woman to the ground and leaving her cut and bruised.

In fleeing the scene, Spears took a turn too fast and collided with another car, injuring the driver of that car, according to prosecutors.

Spears, the juvenile accomplice and another person jumped out of the car and took off running.

Daly City and Broadmoor police officers set up a perimeter and caught Spears and the juvenile accomplice.

Spears pleaded no contest on the condition that he not serve time in state prison and no more than one year in the county jail. He has 208 days' credit for time served, and will be placed on three years' supervised probation afterward. His next court date is July 10 to receive the restitution order. He remains in custody on $50,000 bail, according to prosecutors.

He hurt the senion citizen when taking the purse, he then injured another driver when trying to get away. He obviously has no care for anyone else. He should go to state prison for at least 3 years. Why are they letting him off so easy? This is just encouraging others to commit the same or worse crimes knowing that the punishment is not that bad.

Overly lenient plea deal.

