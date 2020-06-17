Menlo Park teen pleads no contest to drive-by robbery of senior woman near Daly City

Last week, a 19-year-old from Menlo Park pleaded no contest to charges related to a February robbery of a senior citizen at a bus stop.

On Feb. 28, Lorenzo Kenthwan Spears allegedly drove a stolen 2017 Ford Explorer up to a 72-year-old woman sitting on a bench at a bus stop in Broadmoor, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

An unnamed juvenile accomplice then jumped out of the vehicle, grabbed the woman's purse and fled, according to prosecutors.

The woman chased the accomplice and grabbed the purse strap, but the juvenile got back into the car and Spears accelerated away, knocking the woman to the ground and leaving her cut and bruised.

In fleeing the scene, Spears took a turn too fast and collided with another car, injuring the driver of that car, according to prosecutors.