Community brief: Menlo College hires new Dean of Arts and Sciences

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 17, 2020, 11:27 am
Melissa R. Michelson has been appointed as Menlo College's new Dean of Arts and Sciences. Courtesy Menlo College.

A longtime political science professor has been appointed as the new Dean of Arts and Sciences at Menlo College.

Professor Melissa R. Michelson, who has served in the college's Political Science department since 2010, will take on the deanship at the Menlo Park-based business school on July 6, according to a statement from the school.

Michelson is the author of six books, and a nationally recognized expert in Latinx and LGBTQ politics, as well as in how to increase voter turnout. She hails from Alameda, California, and received her Ph.D. from Yale University.

“I am delighted that Professor Michelson has agreed to serve as our Dean of Arts and Sciences,” said Steven Weiner, president of Menlo College. “She is an accomplished scholar and a proven academic leader. Her leadership of our Arts and Sciences programs will significantly enhance our efforts to increase the interdisciplinary nature of Menlo's academic offerings, building on the momentum that we have enjoyed in recent years thanks to the efforts of a great many members of our faculty, staff, and students.”

In the school's statement, Michelson spoke broadly about the value of diversity and a liberal arts education.

“Arts and sciences classes help students to be more understanding of difference and diversity, more knowledgeable and thoughtful about local, national, and world events, more likely to read for pleasure, and more involved in their communities,” she said. “I am excited to step into this new role and ensure that our liberal arts core will continue to prepare Menlo students to achieve their career and life goals.”

1 hour ago
Menlo College is near Menlo Park, but not based there as reported...it is in Atherton

