Surveys show heavy drinking, sexual violence persist at Stanford

In an announcement, Provost Persis Drell said she was "disturbed" by many of the findings, which echo survey results from prior years .

The data, released this month, comes from a campus survey on drug and alcohol use, a report from a university group convened to make recommendations on student drinking and the Association of American Universities' (AAU) annual survey on sexual assault and misconduct.

Meanwhile, 14% of women in sororities at Stanford said they experienced nonconsensual penetration — double the rate of female students not in sororities. Men in fraternities also reported higher rates of nonconsensual penetration by physical force or inability to consent.

Over one-third of all undergraduate students who responded to a survey said they engaged in binge drinking one or more times during the past two weeks. Nearly 60% of students who also belonged to Greek life said they had done so in the last two weeks.

"Deeply troubling" survey results that show a large number of students have reported binge drinking and disproportionately high rates of sexual violence among sorority and fraternity members are spurring Stanford University to create new programs to mitigate these issues on campus.

Twelve percent of undergraduates said they had used other drugs including hallucinogens (the most commonly used), cocaine and ecstasy.

Of all undergraduate students who responded to the alcohol trends survey, 81% said they drank alcohol in the previous year. A total of 1,503 students completed the survey.

"Although in the past few months our attention has been focused on coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to release these reports before the end of the academic year to honor our commitment to share information and tackle these problems," she said. "These new data, along with feedback gathered from students, faculty and staff at town hall meetings and through other campus community surveys, have increased our knowledge of the nature and extent of these serious issues and will help inform our next steps in response over the course of the coming academic year."

In response to student requests, Stanford disaggregated its Association of American Universities survey data to understand how sexual violence impacts certain student populations. Stanford had a 62% response rate to the 2019 survey with 4,536 undergraduates and 5,562 graduate students responding.

Their recommendations "propose new ways of thinking and aligning ourselves and our work to enhance better outcomes and promote trust and dedication to the overall mission of enhancing health and well-being," the report reads.

"Unsuccessful initiatives and policies were plagued with distrust, undermining, inconsistent application and confusion within the residential system and this troubling pattern needs to be addressed and remedied in order for change and growth to occur," the group's final report reads.

The group said that buy-in from students and resident fellows (faculty who live adjacent to student residences) is critical to the success of any new program.

Drell launched last year the Alcohol Solutions Group, made up of students, faculty and staff who were charged with studying Stanford's drinking culture and making recommendations for policy and program improvements. Among the group's recommendations are to create substance-free housing, a campus recovery program, alternative weekend events, a peer educator program and increased training for both staff and students.

Stanford invites members of the university community to "share their thoughts and ideas on how to address these issues" by using this online form .

Administrators are also now working with a new student advisory group that will provide regular input on Stanford's policies on sexual violence and support for survivors.

Their report, which Stanford expects to receive soon, "will provide guidance in improving Stanford's responses to the issues of sexual violence even as we reframe our policies to be consistent with the U.S. Department of Education's recently released new Title IX rules," Drell said.

Stanford also expects to implement recommendations from a team of national university administrators who conducted an external review of the Institutional Equity & Access offices that provide support and response related to sexual violence and harassment. The review committee included Regan Crotty, director of gender equity and Title IX administration at Princeton University; Eric Estes, vice president for campus life at Brown University; Kimberly Hewitt, vice president for institutional equity and chief diversity officer at Duke University; and Stephanie Spangler, vice provost for health affairs and academic integrity and Title IX coordinator at Yale University.

Drell plans to convene a group of students and staff to implement changes in the upcoming academic year "to the extent possible" due to the pandemic. Their charges will include creating a revamped alcohol and drugs curriculum, requiring educational events for first-year students, offering more support for recovery and substance-free communities, developing new ways to address high-risk behavior in sororities and fraternities and continuing to examine the alcohol and drugs policies at Stanford.

Of students who contacted at least one program for support, half said residential student staff and Stanford's Confidential Support Team (CST) for students who have experienced sexual violence were "very or extremely helpful."

Sexual violence is also happening at higher rates among students who belong to Greek life, the disaggregated data showed. Members of sororities and fraternities, however, were "more likely than other students to intervene when witnessing a situation that might have led to a sexual assault," Stanford's announcement reads.

For both undergraduate and graduate TGQN students who said they experienced sexual harassment, the majority of harassers were fellow students. For graduate students, 40% of incidents were perpetrated by faculty members.

Undergraduate TGQN students also reported high rates of sexual harassment: 71% said another student or university employee had made inappropriate or offensive comments about their or someone else's body, appearance or sexual activities since they arrived at Stanford.

The university found that graduate TGQN students (transgender women, transgender men, nonbinary/genderqueer, gender questioning or gender not listed) reported higher rates of sexual violence. Twenty-three percent of TGQN doctoral students said they experienced nonconsensual sexual contact by physical force or inability to consent since starting at Stanford. By comparison, the average rate among graduate and professional school students across the 33 AAU schools that participated in the survey was 14.5%.

Surveys show heavy drinking, sexual violence persist at Stanford

Group recommends university create substance-free housing, campus recovery program