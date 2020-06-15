Woodside's proposed budget shows resiliency to pandemic's economic effects

The town's road rehabilitation program will receive a boost from about $242,000 in federal funds for the maintenance of roads within the federal road system, which includes Mountain Home, Portola, Old La Honda and Canada roads.

He noted that the town has a policy of maintaining 30% reserves in the general fund and is closing out the current fiscal year on June 30 with about $7 million in the general fund. That represents about three-quarters of projected operating revenues.

Sales tax revenues are projected to drop by as much as 25% compared with last year, Bryant said, but he pointed out that it's also the "most unpredictable," in part due to the reopening process that has just begun.

Bryant said that the town is well-positioned to deal with the crisis — with the assumption that the financial downturn brought on by COVID-19 lasts 12-18 months, he said — and the proposed budget projects more than $9.5 million in general fund revenue. This takes into account expected drops in three key areas: permit fees, sales tax and property transfer tax.

The town of Woodside has so far escaped the budget shortfalls that many other cities are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Woodside Town Manager Kevin Bryant as he presented the town's proposed 2020-21 budget at the council's June 9 meeting.

Before the meeting adjourned, Mayor Ned Fluet acknowledged the global protests against police brutality spurred by the killing of George Floyd. He said that he and Councilman Daniel Yost will be talking to Sheriff's Capt. Christina Corpus this week. "I thought one thing we could all do is better understand what our own sheriffs can and cannot do, as it relates to the use of lethal force," Fluet said.

Council members also voted unanimously to extend for a second time the emergency proclamation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency proclamation, initially enacted in March, paves the way for Woodside to receive state and federal assistance, should the need arise. The extension is for 60 days.

The council also discussed heavier-than-usual use of local trails by equestrians and others, and suggested adjustments to the budget for trail maintenance. It will consider approving the budget at its next meeting on June 23.

For police services, Woodside contracts with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and has two dedicated officers serving the town. The town receives at least $100,000 a year from the state Citizens for Public Safety (COPS) program to help pay for policing. The 2020-21 budget proposes that the town apply a surplus in funds from the COPS program to support the contract with the Sheriff's Office.

Woodside's proposed budget shows resiliency to pandemic's economic effects