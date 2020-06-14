Portola Valley launches COVID-19 Story Project

The Portola Valley Historic Resources Committee is seeking submissions from residents for its COVID-19 Story Project.

The committee will accept written stories, drawings, photos and videos that illustrate what life has been like during the coronavirus pandemic and shelter-at-home order. Submissions can be sent to portolavalleyhrc@gmail.com.

"Since March 16th we have all adapted our lives to working, going to school, and recreating at home," town officials said in a June 5 email. "During this time everything we do has changed. For the rest of our lives, we will remember this time for the good and the hard times. They will be a part of our family and community stories. It is important to remember these stories."

A list of story and photo prompts is available on the town's website, portolavalley.net.