Guest opinion: It's time to listen

I was surprised but relieved, as I knew I had an ally who was willing to listen to my ideas and concerns for the protest and help me find solutions for the problems. With her help, we were able to have the Menlo Park police help us march from Burgess Park to El Camino Park safely, and hundreds of people gathered in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. I again was able to believe that change was possible, and it helped me regain the hope I had once lost. But if it weren't for her willingness to listen, none of this would've been possible.

Two hours before the protest on June 1, the mayor of Menlo Park, Cecilia Taylor, reached out to me and asked if she could come to my house to discuss the protest. I said yes, but I was nervous. The violent police response to other protests already had me feeling scared, and our president's response led me to be fearful of the people we have in authority. I was preparing myself for the worst, ready for her to tell me to cancel the protest, but instead she asked me a simple question: "What can I, as your mayor, do to support you?"

This was extremely disappointing and frustrating for me to watch, as I'm sure it was for many. It left me with a lack of trust of the people we have in power, and a sense of hopelessness for the future of the United States. In the midst of all these emotions, I made a decision that I was done sitting at home and watching these events unfold, and I decided to organize a protest in Menlo Park. I made an Eventbrite page before having a plan, and it quickly spread around social media. Before I knew it, we had over 400 RSVPs to the protest, and still no plan.

As a teenager watching these events unfold, I was curious to see if the country I was born and raised in would stand up to the challenge and make changes. I was curious to see if the police would recognize the issue and try to change. I was curious to see if our president would listen to the people. Sadly, this was not what we got to witness. Instead, we watched peaceful protesters get tear gassed, shot with rubber bullets, and watched our president incite violence with his tweets, saying "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." We watched our nation divide even more than it already was over something that there should be no debate for: equality and justice for all.

I share this story because, as a white person, I believe that white people should look at Taylor's example. She could have told me, "If you want to have a protest, this is what you have to do." But she didn't. Instead, she listened. And I think right now, we white people have to listen. It is not our time to share our opinions, but it is instead time to listen to the experiences and hardships our brothers and sisters have faced because of their skin color. We have to recognize that we will never know what it is like to be profiled for our race, and we have to accept that we as white people benefit from this system. We have to show our solidarity, and show black people that we are fighting with them. We have to ask, "What can we do to support them?"

Guest opinion: It's time to listen

Teen organizer of local George Floyd protest on what led him to act