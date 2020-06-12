News

Firefighters extricate man trapped under train in Menlo Park

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 12, 2020, 12:39 pm
Updated: Fri, Jun 12, 2020, 5:52 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A man who was hit and trapped underneath a train shortly before noon near the Caltrain Menlo Park station was taken to Stanford Hospital after firefighters worked to free him, a fire official said Friday, June 12.

Firefighters used air bags to lift the train off of the victim, said Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman in a press release. The man, initially reported to be 70, is 82 years old, according to Menlo Park police officers who were first on the scene and provided life-saving measures until firefighter-paramedics arrived. Schapelhouman said via email that the man was alive and conscious when he was extricated. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries at 12:35 p.m., according to Menlo Park police and Caltrain officials.

As of 1 p.m., train service was reopened after having been stopped in both directions. The last car of Caltrain 142 was blocking the Oak Grove crossing, causing Oak Grove Avenue to be closed at El Camino Real and Alma Street, according to a Caltrain spokesman.

There were no injuries reported among the 15 people aboard the train, and they were transferred to Caltrain 146.

Comments

LEah shindelman
another community
1 hour ago
LEah shindelman , another community
1 hour ago
That man is our neighbor, we used to live in Menlo Park. He was trying to commit suicide. He lost his wife two years ago and has lost his will to live. He survived but his leg was nearly severed. he is In Stanford Hospital In surgery to save his leg and address other injuries. We sure hope he pulls through.

