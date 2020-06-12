Community brief: M-A principal Simone Rick-Kennel named 2020 Principal of the Year

Menlo-Atherton High School principal Simone Rick-Kennel has been named "Principal of the Year" for the 2019/2020 school year by the Association of California School Administrators. Rick-Kennel was acknowledged at the district school board meeting on May 13 as an outstanding administrator for Region 5, which encompasses 25 districts in San Francisco and San Mateo counties.

According to a press release from Sequoia Union High School District, Region 5 is considered competitive for such awards "due to its highly ranked schools and distinguished leaders."

Superintendent Mary E. Streshly spoke highly of Rick-Kennel in the district press release. “During her tenure at Menlo-Atherton, Simone has always worked diligently to establish a clear vision, cultivate strong relationships, ensure inclusivity as part of M-A’s core values, and support the development of both students and staff,” she wrote.

“All of us that work closely with Simone know how much she loves her school community and how fortunate we are to have her leadership within our district," Streshly continued."

Rick-Kennel addressed the school board during the May 13 meeting, expressing her gratitude. "I’m honored and humbled by the recognition for the ACSA Secondary Principal of the year award for region 5," she said.